https://sputniknews.com/20220608/amber-heard-takes-dig-at-johnny-depp-after-he-thanks-fans-for-support-during-trial-1096121746.html

Amber Heard Takes Dig at Johnny Depp After He Thanks Fans for Support During Trial

Amber Heard Takes Dig at Johnny Depp After He Thanks Fans for Support During Trial

Johnny Depp won the blockbuster defamation trial against Amber Heard, but it seems that Heard is not ready to give up on her claims against her ex-husband. 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-08T12:01+0000

2022-06-08T12:01+0000

2022-06-08T12:01+0000

viral

johnny depp

amber heard

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095548506_0:294:3072:2022_1920x0_80_0_0_2fb92d71de4d9b7b6fb817a38c78fe55.jpg

After Johnny Depp posted a short video compilation from the trial on his social media and thanked his fans for support, his ex-wife immediately and bitterly reacted to the statement.Responding to Depp's assertion that "we will all move forward together", Heard has yet again addressed her loss in court.Her comment falls in line with her reaction to the verdict that obliged her to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp after court sided with her ex-husband in his defamation allegations. Back at the time, Heard said that Depp's legal team "succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK".Depp, in his turn, has celebrated victory by throwing a party in a pub and taking time to express gratitude to his fans, whom he called his "employers", adding that he was "whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you."He posted his statement along with a trial montage on TikTok, marking his first TikTok ever - to the great enthusiasm of his fans.The widely-televised trial went on for six weeks, drawing eyes from all around the world and triggering heated debates regarding who was the domestic abuser in the couple. The court ruled that both Depp and Heard were liable for defamation, with Heard ending up having to pay $10.35 million in damages, and Depp being ordered to pay $2 million in damages.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, johnny depp, amber heard