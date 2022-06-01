https://sputniknews.com/20220601/us-jury-rules-in-favor-of-johnny-depp-in-libel-suit-against-amber-heard-1095927519.html

US Jury Rules in Favor of Johnny Depp in Libel Suit Against Amber Heard

Amber Heard, 36, has alleged that ex-husband Johnny Depp, 58, had a “pattern” of violence and subjected her to years of physical and emotional abuse. Depp, who... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

Actor Johnny Depp has been awarded a total of $15 million in damages in the Heard v. Depp defamation trial following a Wednesday verdict confirmed by a jury at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in northern Virginia. Depp, who sought $50 million in damages, was found to have been defamed by Amber Heard and thus awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The jury also found that Depp defamed Heard through press statements released by his lawyer Adam Waldman. In an April 2019 release, the attorney notoriously accused Heard of "defamation, perjury and filing and receiving a fraudulent temporary restraining order demand with the court." Depp was ultimately found guilty on one of three counts, and Heard, who sought $100 million in damages via her countersuit, has been awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and $0 in punitive damages. Crowds were overheard chanting in support of Depp outside the Fairfax courthouse. MORE DETAILS TO COME.

