https://sputniknews.com/20220601/us-jury-rules-in-favor-of-johnny-depp-in-libel-suit-against-amber-heard-1095927519.html
US Jury Rules in Favor of Johnny Depp in Libel Suit Against Amber Heard
US Jury Rules in Favor of Johnny Depp in Libel Suit Against Amber Heard
Amber Heard, 36, has alleged that ex-husband Johnny Depp, 58, had a “pattern” of violence and subjected her to years of physical and emotional abuse. Depp, who... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-01T19:24+0000
2022-06-01T19:24+0000
2022-06-01T19:40+0000
johnny depp
amber heard
defamation
trial
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
Actor Johnny Depp has been awarded a total of $15 million in damages in the Heard v. Depp defamation trial following a Wednesday verdict confirmed by a jury at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in northern Virginia. Depp, who sought $50 million in damages, was found to have been defamed by Amber Heard and thus awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The jury also found that Depp defamed Heard through press statements released by his lawyer Adam Waldman. In an April 2019 release, the attorney notoriously accused Heard of "defamation, perjury and filing and receiving a fraudulent temporary restraining order demand with the court." Depp was ultimately found guilty on one of three counts, and Heard, who sought $100 million in damages via her countersuit, has been awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and $0 in punitive damages. Crowds were overheard chanting in support of Depp outside the Fairfax courthouse. MORE DETAILS TO COME.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
johnny depp, amber heard, defamation, trial
US Jury Rules in Favor of Johnny Depp in Libel Suit Against Amber Heard
19:24 GMT 01.06.2022 (Updated: 19:40 GMT 01.06.2022)
Being updated
Amber Heard, 36, has alleged that ex-husband Johnny Depp, 58, had a “pattern” of violence and subjected her to years of physical and emotional abuse. Depp, who characterized Heard as the aggressor, is seeking $50 million in damages and Heard has countersued for $100 million in opposition to claims that her abuse allegations were part of a “hoax.”
Actor Johnny Depp has been awarded a total of $15 million in damages in the Heard v. Depp defamation trial following a Wednesday verdict confirmed by a jury at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in northern Virginia.
Depp, who sought $50 million in damages, was found to have been defamed by Amber Heard and thus awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
The jury also found that Depp defamed Heard through press statements released by his lawyer Adam Waldman. In an April 2019 release, the attorney notoriously accused Heard of "defamation, perjury and filing and receiving a fraudulent temporary restraining order demand with the court."
Depp was ultimately found guilty on one of three counts, and Heard, who sought $100 million in damages via her countersuit, has been awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and $0 in punitive damages.
Crowds were overheard chanting in support of Depp outside the Fairfax courthouse.