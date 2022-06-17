Amber Heard Reportedly Told Her Therapist Johnny Depp ‘Threatened to Kill Her'
© AFP 2022 / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 01, 2022 Actor Amber Heard waits before the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp while announcing split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
In 2019, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard after she claimed in a Washington Post op-ed that she'd fallen victim to domestic abuse. Three years later, a court ruled that the two were both liable for defamation, with Heard ending up having to pay $10.35 million in damages, and Depp being ordered to pay $2 million in damages.
Although Amber Heard's defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp appears to be over, the actress continues her feud with the 59-year-old as she has unveiled a trove of documents to allege (once again) that the Pirates of the Caribbean star had threatened to kill her.
Just on the eve of her much-anticipated sit-down with NBC's Dateline, the network revealed that Heard had presented it with “a binder worth of years of notes” from her therapist that represent "years of real-time explanations of what was going on".
The notes purportedly contain descriptions of violence dating back to January 2012, when Heard told her therapist Depp “hit her, threw her on the floor and threatened to kill her”.
This is something that the 36-year-old actress claims corroborates her abuse allegations against Depp, which were previously dismissed by a judge in the trial as “hearsay”.
In a 20-minute preview of Friday night’s interview, Heard also maintained that she “sill absolutely loves” her ex-husband despite branding him a “liar” who swayed the jury with his “fantastic acting”.
“I love him. I loved him with all my heart and I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn't. I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand if you've ever loved anyone,” Heard argued.
In a response statement to NBC, Depp's legal team decried the freshly reported “binder of notes” as "reimagining and relitigating" matters a jury had already considered.
“It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favour,” his team wrote.
In early June, the jury in the Depp-Heard defamation trial ruled that the actress had damaged her ex-husband's reputation and career with her 2019 Washington Post op-ed, in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".
The jury awarded the 59-year-old $15 million in damages and Heard $2 million. Judge Penney Azcarate subsequently said that as Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000, Depp's award totalled $10.35 million.