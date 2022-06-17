https://sputniknews.com/20220617/amber-heard-reportedly-told-her-therapist-johnny-depp-threatened-to-kill-her-1096410997.html

Amber Heard Reportedly Told Her Therapist Johnny Depp ‘Threatened to Kill Her'

Amber Heard Reportedly Told Her Therapist Johnny Depp ‘Threatened to Kill Her'

Although Amber Heard's defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp appears to be over, the actress continues her feud with the 59-year-old as she has unveiled a trove of documents to allege (once again) that the Pirates of the Caribbean star had threatened to kill her.Just on the eve of her much-anticipated sit-down with NBC's Dateline, the network revealed that Heard had presented it with “a binder worth of years of notes” from her therapist that represent "years of real-time explanations of what was going on".The notes purportedly contain descriptions of violence dating back to January 2012, when Heard told her therapist Depp “hit her, threw her on the floor and threatened to kill her”.This is something that the 36-year-old actress claims corroborates her abuse allegations against Depp, which were previously dismissed by a judge in the trial as “hearsay”.In a 20-minute preview of Friday night’s interview, Heard also maintained that she “sill absolutely loves” her ex­-husband despite branding him a “liar” who swayed the jury with his “fantastic acting”.In a response statement to NBC, Depp's legal team decried the freshly reported “binder of notes” as "reimagining and relitigating" matters a jury had already considered.In early June, the jury in the Depp-Heard defamation trial ruled that the actress had damaged her ex-husband's reputation and career with her 2019 Washington Post op-ed, in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".The jury awarded the 59-year-old $15 million in damages and Heard $2 million. Judge Penney Azcarate subsequently said that as Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000, Depp's award totalled $10.35 million.

