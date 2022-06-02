Exultant Johnny Depp 'Seen in UK Pub' With Brit Musicians After Libel Win Over Amber Heard
© AP Photo / Brendan SmialowskiActor Johnny Depp, left, and his attorney Camille Vasquez appear in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, April 26, 2022
© AP Photo / Brendan Smialowski
Johnny Depp was awarded $15million in punitive and compensatory damages on 1 June after a jury unanimously ruled in the Hollywood actor’s favor in his multimillion dollar defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp was seen celebrating his sweeping legal triumph against ex-wife Amber Heard at a pub in Newcastle, UK, in the company of English guitar legend Jeff Beck and singer Sam Fender, reported the Daily Mail.
The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was not present when the jury at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse ruled in his favour on all counts in the bombshell defamation suit that opened in Virginia on 11 April.
Met Johnny Depp in Bridge Tavern Newcastle just now... that was quite surreal pic.twitter.com/upe2BHsZ4G— Gary Spedding (@GarySpedding) June 1, 2022
Depp was in the UK on tour with Beck "due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial," a source close to the actorDepp had earlier confirmed to US media outlets.
For anyone interested…Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside 👍🏻⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/j73jjiSiop— Darren Williams (@DazWilliams) June 1, 2022
Alongside his acting career, Johnny Depp has been a guitarist with the band Hollywood Vampires, which he formed with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, since 2012.
A triumphant Depp posted a statement on social media on Wednesday after the verdict had in his libel case against Heard had come in, saying:
“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed… And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”
Johnny Depp, 58, had sued Amber Heard, 36, for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse.
Despite the fact that the piece did not identify Depp by name, the actor claimed the allegations had played havoc with his career and resulted in massive loss of earnings for him.
He also accused Heard of committing acts of domestic violence against him, in some instances even causing him bodily injury. Thus, he testified that his fingertip was cut off after Heard threw a vodka bottle at him that shattered on his hand.
The "Aquaman" actress countersued her ex-husband for $100 million. She accused Depp and his former attorney Adam Waldman of conspiring to "destroy and defame" her with statements made in 2020 saying that she “used fake sexual violence allegations as sword and shield” and dismissing her claims as an “abuse hoax.”
Yesterday, 19:24 GMT
After six weeks of hearing from both parties, as well as a number of witnesses, the jury agreed on a mixed verdict on Wednesday: Johnny Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, after Judge Penney Azcarate said Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000, Depp's award would total $10.35 million.
The jury also found in Heard's favor as to one of her claims in her countersuit, awarding her $2 million.
"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," read a statement by Amber Heard, who had alleged that ex-husband Johnny Depp had a “pattern” of violence and subjected her to years of physical and emotional abuse.
In fact, it was the second time the former husband and wife battled it out in court, as Depp lost a libel case against British newspaper The Sun at the High Court in London in 2020 where a judge ruled it was “substantially true” he was a wife beater.
Jubilant crowds of fans were heard chanting in support of Johnny Depp outside the Fairfax courthouse following the verdict on Wednesday.