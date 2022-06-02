https://sputniknews.com/20220602/exultant-johnny-depp-seen-in-uk-pub-with-brit-musicians-after-libel-win-over-amber-heard-1095935739.html

Johnny Depp was seen celebrating his sweeping legal triumph against ex-wife Amber Heard at a pub in Newcastle, UK, in the company of English guitar legend Jeff Beck and singer Sam Fender, reported the Daily Mail.The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was not present when the jury at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse ruled in his favour on all counts in the bombshell defamation suit that opened in Virginia on 11 April.Depp was in the UK on tour with Beck "due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial," a source close to the actorDepp had earlier confirmed to US media outlets.Alongside his acting career, Johnny Depp has been a guitarist with the band Hollywood Vampires, which he formed with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, since 2012.A triumphant Depp posted a statement on social media on Wednesday after the verdict had in his libel case against Heard had come in, saying:Johnny Depp, 58, had sued Amber Heard, 36, for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse.Despite the fact that the piece did not identify Depp by name, the actor claimed the allegations had played havoc with his career and resulted in massive loss of earnings for him.He also accused Heard of committing acts of domestic violence against him, in some instances even causing him bodily injury. Thus, he testified that his fingertip was cut off after Heard threw a vodka bottle at him that shattered on his hand.The "Aquaman" actress countersued her ex-husband for $100 million. She accused Depp and his former attorney Adam Waldman of conspiring to "destroy and defame" her with statements made in 2020 saying that she “used fake sexual violence allegations as sword and shield” and dismissing her claims as an “abuse hoax.”After six weeks of hearing from both parties, as well as a number of witnesses, the jury agreed on a mixed verdict on Wednesday: Johnny Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, after Judge Penney Azcarate said Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000, Depp's award would total $10.35 million.The jury also found in Heard's favor as to one of her claims in her countersuit, awarding her $2 million.In fact, it was the second time the former husband and wife battled it out in court, as Depp lost a libel case against British newspaper The Sun at the High Court in London in 2020 where a judge ruled it was “substantially true” he was a wife beater.Jubilant crowds of fans were heard chanting in support of Johnny Depp outside the Fairfax courthouse following the verdict on Wednesday.

