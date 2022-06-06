Amber Heard Apparently Can’t Pay Damages to Johnny Depp, But Receives a New Marriage Proposal

https://sputniknews.com/20220606/amber-heard-apparently-cant-pay-damages-to-johnny-depp-but-receives-a-new-marriage-proposal-1096072418.html

Johnny Depp won his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and while the actress also won $2 million in damages compared to Depp’s $15 million... 06.06.2022, Sputnik International

A jury which oversaw the six-week trial of Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse effectively sided with the 58 year-old actor in their verdict, which was handed down on Wednesday. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages on all three counts. That amount was later reduced to $10.35 million in order to satisfy Virginia state law ($350,000 is the maximum amount allowed for punitive damages in Virginia).Heard also won a sum of $2 million in damages for one of her three counterclaims in the trial. She now owes Depp $8.35 million, but according to her attorney Elaine Bredehoft, she can’t pay. Though Heard’s finances are unclear, Bredehoft did reveal in the courtroom that the 36 year-old actress has racked up at least $6 million in legal fees.Heard reportedly lives in California’s San Bernardino County in Yucca Valley, a small town near Joshua Tree National Park which features a hippie, artistic community that differs widely from her jet-setting Hollywood lifestyle she had when she was married to Depp. Heard’s home was apparently purchased by a mysterious trust in 2019 for $570,000. The star had previously dated the richest man on Earth, Elon Musk, who bought Heard a Tesla Model S, according to rumors.The defamation trial revealed that Musk also donated $250,000 to the charity Art of Elysium on behalf of Heard, which the actress lied about paying on her own despite making a pledge to donate her divorce settlement of roughly $6.8 million fully to charity. Depp’s accountant and business manager Edward White testified that Heard initially requested $4 million in the divorce settlement and then steadily increased her demands to $14 million.It’s unclear where the money from Heard’s divorce settlement ended up, considering she pledged $3.5 million to the ACLU and the same amount towards the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, but only actually donated a total of $350,000 directly.Heard may be in luck, however, as the actress has recently received a marriage proposal from a Saudi man! Days after the end of the trial, Heard received a marriage proposal from a man in Saudi Arabia through Instagram. The man sent a voice note to Heard in which he said, “since all doors are closing on you”--- how romantic!If the Saudi man isn’t exactly Heard’s “type”, her other option would be to appeal the verdict as a way to avoid the $8.35 million. If she does so, she will be required to post bond for the damages in addition to interest during the process of the appeal.

