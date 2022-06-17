https://sputniknews.com/20220617/russian-reporter-releases-footage-of-american-mercenary-captured-near-kharkov-1096416384.html
Russian Reporter Releases Footage of American Mercenary Captured Near Kharkov
Earlier this month, three foreign mercenaries, who had fought for Ukraine and had been captured by the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), were sentenced to death... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International
Russian media has released several videos of two US mercenaries, who were presumably captured by Russian troops near Kharkov, where they had been fighting alongside the Ukraine Army.
17:18 GMT 17.06.2022 (Updated: 17:28 GMT 17.06.2022)
Being updated
Earlier this month, three foreign mercenaries, who had fought for Ukraine and had been captured by the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), were sentenced to death for their actions. The trio plans to appeal the decision and get it replaced by a life sentence. Nobody has been executed in the DPR's history to date.
Russian media has released several videos of two US mercenaries, who were presumably captured by Russian troops near Kharkov, where they had been fighting alongside the Ukraine Army.