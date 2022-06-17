International
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Reporter Releases Footage of American Mercenary Captured Near Kharkov
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Earlier this month, three foreign mercenaries, who had fought for Ukraine and had been captured by the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), were sentenced to death
situation in ukraine
us
Russian media has released several videos of two US mercenaries, who were presumably captured by Russian troops near Kharkov, where they had been fighting alongside the Ukraine Army.
17:18 GMT 17.06.2022 (Updated: 17:28 GMT 17.06.2022)
