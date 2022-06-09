https://sputniknews.com/20220609/three-foreign-mercenaries-who-fought-for-ukraine-condemned-to-death-by-dprs-supreme-court-1096157371.html
Three Foreign Mercenaries Who Fought for Ukraine Condemned to Death by DPR's Supreme Court
Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) Supreme Court has sentenced three mercenaries captured while fighting for the Ukrainian forces, UK citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, as well as Moroccan Saadun Brahim, all received death sentences. DPR laws only allow for one form of capital punishment – through firing squad.The convicts, however, can appeal the court's decision within one month, the presiding judge said.All three mercenaries earlier pleaded guilty on charges of trying to seize power by force, which is punishable up to death in accordance with DPR laws. UK citizen Aiden Aslin also pleaded guilty to undergoing training for the purposes of engaging in terrorist activities. The court ruled that all three received payment for fighting on the side of Ukrainian forces.The presiding judge also noted that one of the mercenaries, Shaun Pinner, was wanted in the UK as a terrorist for having fought for militant groups in Iraq and Syria.One of the lawyers for the captured mercenaries said that the defence is planning to appeal the court's decision and try to spare the three the death penalty. The defendants can also request that DPR's government authorities pardon them - in this case their death sentences would be replaced with 25-year prison terms.
13:51 GMT 09.06.2022 (Updated: 14:39 GMT 09.06.2022)
