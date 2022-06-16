https://sputniknews.com/20220616/russian-mod-fever-carrying-mosquitoes-studied-in-ukrainian-labs-could-have-been-used-by-us-in-cuba-1096378770.html
Russian MoD: Fever-Carrying Mosquitoes Studied in Ukrainian Labs May Have Been Used by US in Cuba
Russian MoD: Fever-Carrying Mosquitoes Studied in Ukrainian Labs May Have Been Used by US in Cuba
The Russian Defence Ministry earlier reported discovering files in seized bio laboratories in Ukraine which indicated that scientists were carrying out tests... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-16T13:46+0000
2022-06-16T13:46+0000
2022-06-16T14:04+0000
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1096378770.jpg?1655388277
The Ukrainian biological laboratories studied fever-carrying mosquitoes Aedes - the same genus of insects that was presumably used by the US to spark a pandemic of type 2 dengue in Cuba in the 1970s and 1980s, head of the Russian Armed Forces' Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Unit Igor Kirillov has stated.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world
Russian MoD: Fever-Carrying Mosquitoes Studied in Ukrainian Labs May Have Been Used by US in Cuba
13:46 GMT 16.06.2022 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 16.06.2022)
Being updated
The Russian Defence Ministry earlier reported discovering files in seized bio laboratories in Ukraine which indicated that scientists were carrying out tests on dangerous pathogens with the presumed intent to use them as components in biological weapons. The ministry said these laboratories were funded by the US for over a decade.
The Ukrainian biological laboratories studied fever-carrying mosquitoes Aedes - the same genus of insects that was presumably used by the US to spark a pandemic of type 2 dengue in Cuba in the 1970s and 1980s, head of the Russian Armed Forces' Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Unit Igor Kirillov has stated.
"The facts of the use of Aedes mosquitoes as biological weapons, exactly the same species with which the US Pentagon worked in Ukraine, were recorded in a class-action lawsuit by Cuban citizens against the US government and were submitted for reviewing of the signatories to the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological Weapons", Kirillov said.