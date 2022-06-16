https://sputniknews.com/20220616/russian-mod-fever-carrying-mosquitoes-studied-in-ukrainian-labs-could-have-been-used-by-us-in-cuba-1096378770.html

Russian MoD: Fever-Carrying Mosquitoes Studied in Ukrainian Labs May Have Been Used by US in Cuba

The Russian Defence Ministry earlier reported discovering files in seized bio laboratories in Ukraine which indicated that scientists were carrying out tests... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

The Ukrainian biological laboratories studied fever-carrying mosquitoes Aedes - the same genus of insects that was presumably used by the US to spark a pandemic of type 2 dengue in Cuba in the 1970s and 1980s, head of the Russian Armed Forces' Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Unit Igor Kirillov has stated.

