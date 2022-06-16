https://sputniknews.com/20220616/dpr-may-make-decision-on-execution-of-uk-mercenaries-not-sooner-than-in-a-month---republic-head-1096359872.html

Donetsk May Decide on Execution of UK Mercenaries No Sooner Than in a Month - DPR Head

Late last week, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) Supreme Court ruled that three mercenaries captured while fighting for the Ukrainian forces, UK citizens... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has told Sputnik that the republic would decide on the execution of UK and Moroccan mercenaries no sooner than in a month.According to Pushilin, “Within a month, it [the sentence] will definitely not be carried out because a month is given for appeal. After it is appealed or not, the next decision will be made". In his opinion, the very fact that such mercenaries are tried in court should be a signal to those who plan to fight on the side of Ukraine. "The very fact of condemning these crimes is a sign that nothing goes unnoticed, nothing goes unpunished,” the DPR head underscored.

