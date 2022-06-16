Donetsk May Decide on Execution of UK Mercenaries No Sooner Than in a Month - DPR Head
07:41 GMT 16.06.2022 (Updated: 08:00 GMT 16.06.2022)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the photo bankBritish citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, surrounded by Russian forces after they went to fight in Ukraine and accused of being a foreign mercenaries, sit inside a defendants' cage as they attend a court hearing in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/
Late last week, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) Supreme Court ruled that three mercenaries captured while fighting for the Ukrainian forces, UK citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, as well as Moroccan Saadun Brahim, had all been sentenced to death.
Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has told Sputnik that the republic would decide on the execution of UK and Moroccan mercenaries no sooner than in a month.
“There is a month to appeal the decision in the constitutional order. After an appeal is filed or not, we will come to the conclusion that the DPR’s Ministry of Justice will make a decision within its powers to carry out the punishment,” he pointed out.
According to Pushilin, “Within a month, it [the sentence] will definitely not be carried out because a month is given for appeal. After it is appealed or not, the next decision will be made".
In his opinion, the very fact that such mercenaries are tried in court should be a signal to those who plan to fight on the side of Ukraine.
"The very fact of condemning these crimes is a sign that nothing goes unnoticed, nothing goes unpunished,” the DPR head underscored.