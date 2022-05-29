https://sputniknews.com/20220529/russia-to-investigate-actions-of-uk-lawmakers-son-fighting-in-ukraine-as-mercenary-1095861926.html

Russia to Investigate Actions of UK Lawmaker's Son Fighting in Ukraine as Mercenary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Investigative Committee will give a legal assessment of the actions of Ben Grant, a son of a conservative member of UK... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International

On Friday, several UK news outlets published a video showing several foreign mercenaries attacking a Russian armoured personnel carrier in Ukraine. The i newspaper said they confirmed that Ben Grant was in this footage, shouting "shoot it now" and "mind the back blast" to another man, who aimed an anti-tank missile Matador at the military vehicle.Grant is reported to have served over five years in the Royal Marines. He made his first public appearance in Ukraine in early March, when he gave an interview to the press in Lvov.

