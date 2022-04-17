https://sputniknews.com/20220417/abandoned-ammunition-depot-of-neo-nazi-azov-battalion-found-in-health-complex-in-dpr-1094826896.html

Abandoned Ammunition Depot of Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion Found in Health Complex in DPR

URZUF, DPR (Sputnik) - An abandoned ammunition depot of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalion Azov found in the basement of the Yalta health complex located in the... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International

The complex is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov in about 40 kilometres (24.8 miles) west of Mariupol.The video footage made by the correspondent shows boxes with 30mm autocannon shells, automatic cartridges, a mortar mine and a can of small flechette shells for improvised explosive devices.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

