On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
17.04.2022
The complex is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov in about 40 kilometres (24.8 miles) west of Mariupol.The video footage made by the correspondent shows boxes with 30mm autocannon shells, automatic cartridges, a mortar mine and a can of small flechette shells for improvised explosive devices.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."
ukraine, azov battalion

Abandoned Ammunition Depot of Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion Found in Health Complex in DPR

06:13 GMT 17.04.2022
© Sputnik / Alexander Maksimenko / Go to the photo bankAzov battalion soldiers take oath in Kiev before being sent to Donbass
Azov battalion soldiers take oath in Kiev before being sent to Donbass - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2022
© Sputnik / Alexander Maksimenko
/
Go to the photo bank
