Piers Morgan, Football Fans Slam Gareth Southgate After England Suffers Worst Defeat in 94 Years

Under Gareth Southgate, England's performance improved by leaps and bounds in 2021. They had a dream run through to the finals of Euro 2020 before suffering a... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

British broadcaster Piers Morgan and England supporters have slammed Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate after Harry Kane and company suffered a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Hungary during a Nations League encounter on Tuesday night. It was England's worst loss since 1928, when England lost 5-1 to Scotland. It was also the first time since 1953 when a visiting team netted four goals against England. A number of English fans were furious with the result, calling for Southgate's sacking on Twitter. "G. Southgate never won a trophy as A Coach, when he is up against top Coaches he is tactically outwitted, but FA sees him as safe hands & media loves him bc he gives more access 2 players. ENG have best squad in the world, the Ferrari of football, but it’s driven by Postman Pat," another added.Meanwhile, Piers Morgan described England's display as a "shambles" before asking "what was going on with Southgate?"On the other hand, there were a few who called called the England boss as "Dogs*it Manager", while some claimed that his men had no chance of winning the World Cup in Qatar this year.With the loss, England now sits at the bottom of Group A3 with two points while Hungary has moved to the top with seven. Germany occupy the second spot with six points, having destroyed Italy 5-2 on Tuesday. The Italians though remain ahead of Southgate's team by five points. England skipper Harry Kane said that it was a "night to forget" for his side. The 28-year-old football star, however, remained upbeat about his team's ability to bounce back from such a huge loss.

