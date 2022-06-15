Piers Morgan, Football Fans Slam Gareth Southgate After England Suffers Worst Defeat in 94 Years
© AFP 2022 / FRANK AUGSTEINEngland's coach Gareth Southgate celebrates after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final football match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London on July 7, 2021.
Under Gareth Southgate, England's performance improved by leaps and bounds in 2021. They had a dream run through to the finals of Euro 2020 before suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Italy in the title clash. Things, however, have taken a turn for the worse this year as their display in the ongoing Nations League has been dismal, to say the least.
British broadcaster Piers Morgan and England supporters have slammed Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate after Harry Kane and company suffered a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Hungary during a Nations League encounter on Tuesday night.
It was England's worst loss since 1928, when England lost 5-1 to Scotland. It was also the first time since 1953 when a visiting team netted four goals against England.
A number of English fans were furious with the result, calling for Southgate's sacking on Twitter.
"Just not good enough. Southgate needs to go andbe replaced by the special one Jose. Let’s see if we get a reality comment from Southgate we were very very poor and there were no positives. But he will say they were some good performances and we took positives out of the game," a social media user said.
"G. Southgate never won a trophy as A Coach, when he is up against top Coaches he is tactically outwitted, but FA sees him as safe hands & media loves him bc he gives more access 2 players. ENG have best squad in the world, the Ferrari of football, but it’s driven by Postman Pat," another added.
Meanwhile, Piers Morgan described England's display as a "shambles" before asking "what was going on with Southgate?"
On the other hand, there were a few who called called the England boss as "Dogs*it Manager", while some claimed that his men had no chance of winning the World Cup in Qatar this year.
© PhotoScreenshot of Piers Morgan's tweet
Screenshot of Piers Morgan's tweet
© Photo
© PhotoScreenshot of an England fan's tweet
Screenshot of an England fan's tweet
© Photo
Live look at Southgate at full time pic.twitter.com/LShGlG31XF— Sick'ed Yaadie 🇯🇲 (@OriginalYrdiii) June 14, 2022
With the loss, England now sits at the bottom of Group A3 with two points while Hungary has moved to the top with seven.
Germany occupy the second spot with six points, having destroyed Italy 5-2 on Tuesday. The Italians though remain ahead of Southgate's team by five points.
England skipper Harry Kane said that it was a "night to forget" for his side. The 28-year-old football star, however, remained upbeat about his team's ability to bounce back from such a huge loss.
"A night to forget but we have to take it on the chin and move forward, prepare for a big World Cup, and we'll learn a lot ... Let's not forget where we've come from. It's not going to be perfect every game," Kane said after the final whistle.