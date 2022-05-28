https://sputniknews.com/20220528/number-plate-with-fifa-world-cup-logo-sold-for-almost-500000-in-qatar---traffic-police-1095839737.html

Number Plate With FIFA World Cup Logo Sold for Almost $500,000 in Qatar

Number Plate With FIFA World Cup Logo Sold for Almost $500,000 in Qatar

DOHA (Sputnik) - The Qatar traffic police department sold 50 number plates with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 logo during the online auction, with the most... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-28T03:26+0000

2022-05-28T03:26+0000

2022-05-28T03:26+0000

qatar

fifa world cup 2022

football

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1c/1095839712_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94cc4f12c8a7722a77de76c02621608e.jpg

The number plates with the World Cup logo will be installed on cars in June, the department added.In the Gulf countries, auctions for the sale of special number plates for cars are very popular. Eight years ago, a person paid 200 million riyals ($55 million) for the car number "333355" at an auction.Those who have received the right to purchase an elite car number must pay for it within two days, otherwise, they will be banned from purchasing it and receive a fine.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

qatar, fifa world cup 2022, football, sport