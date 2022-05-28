International
Number Plate With FIFA World Cup Logo Sold for Almost $500,000 in Qatar
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Qatar traffic police department sold 50 number plates with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 logo during the online auction, with the most... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International
qatar, fifa world cup 2022, football, sport

Number Plate With FIFA World Cup Logo Sold for Almost $500,000 in Qatar

03:26 GMT 28.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / KARIM JAAFARThe flags of nations taking part in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup fly Qatar's capital Doha during a heavy dust storm on May 17, 2022 as the skyline behind is obscured in the haze.
The flags of nations taking part in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup fly Qatar's capital Doha during a heavy dust storm on May 17, 2022 as the skyline behind is obscured in the haze. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / KARIM JAAFAR
