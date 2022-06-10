‘Attempted Coup’ & ‘Bullsh*t Fraud Claims’: Key Takeaways From First Jan. 6 Hearing

https://sputniknews.com/20220610/attempted-coup--bullsht-fraud-claims-key-takeaways-from-first-jan-6-hearing-1096176309.html

The House committee investigating the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, laid out its case against former President Donald Trump during its first public hearing on 9 June.Last year, on Jan. 6, supporters of then-US President Donald Trump attempted to block certification of presidential election results that the 45th POTUS had dismissed as fraudulent, storming the US Capitol and temporarily dispersing Congress. However, they failed at their goal, and Joe Biden was sworn in several weeks later. As a result of events at the Capitol, five people, including a police officer, died.Juggling an array of new footage, previously unseen video testimonies of Trump’s inner circle, text messages, guest logs and social media posts, the seven Democrats and two Republicans claimed the US Capitol attack was an “attempted coup.” The panel also dramatically warned that “democracy remains in danger.”Here are five key takeaways from the first of a spate of upcoming hearings on last year’s Capitol Riot, broadcast live on prime time television.‘Culmination of Attempted Coup’House select committee chair, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, and vice-chair, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, squarely blamed former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.Video testimony from Donald Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr and daughter and former adviser Ivanka Trump, as well as other allies were seen by the panel as making the case that the former president was working to undermine the 2020 election results.Liz Cheney, who has faced GOP backlash for becoming a prominent critic of Trump, added during her opening statement that there was “no room for debate," and assembled evidence proved that the 45th POTUS had a "sophisticated seven-part plan" to overturn the election.“On the morning of January 6, President Donald Trump's intention was to remain president of the United States, despite the lawful outcome of the 2020 election and in violation of his Constitutional obligation to relinquish power… President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack," stated the Wyoming Republican, who had been among those voting to impeach Trump in 2021.Liz Cheney did not specify the points of Trump’s alleged “plan”.‘Bullsh*t’ Fraud ClaimsDonald Trump’s own administration and allies had disagreed with his insistence that the November 2020 presidential election had been “rigged,” claimed the panel.It pointed to a clip of recorded testimony where Ivanka Trump, the ex-president's daughter and ex-adviser, said that she had accepted former Attorney General Bill Barr's conclusion that allegations of voter rigging in the election had ‘zero basis.’ When asked by the panel how Barr’s stance had impacted her viewpoint on the 2020 election, she replied:The House Select Committee also showed a video of Barr’s appearance before panel investigators where he dismissed Trump’s fraud claims as “bullsh*t,” adding that he had “repeatedly told the president in no uncertain terms that I did not see evidence of fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election. And frankly, a year and a half later, I still haven’t.”‘Premeditated Attack’Documentarian Nick Quested testified to the ‘premeditated’ violence of the events on January 6, 2021.The documentarian who had been ‘embedded’ with the Proud Boys for the period leading up to the Jan. 6 attack offered footage and testimony suggesting the Proud Boys had planned to attack.Five leaders of the American all-male right-leaning group, including its former chairman, Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, were federally indicted on seditious conspiracy charges in June 2022, for their alleged roles in the 2021 US Capitol attack.On the morning of January 6, Quested testified that he was confused to see “a couple of hundred” Proud Boys walking away from Trump’s speech and toward the Capitol.As a joint session of Congress met on the day to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, Trump addressed his supporters to reiterate that he would ‘never give up… never concede’ the results of a voting he claimed had been ‘rigged’.The House committee implied that the Proud Boys might have attempted to scope out the defenses and weak spots at the Capitol.‘Carnage & Chaos’Capitol officer Caroline Edwards also offered up some graphic footage and testimony. The woman had been on the first line of defense against the mob, and likened the scene at the time to a ‘war zone.’“It was carnage. It was chaos. I can’t even describe what I saw,” she said, adding: "Literal blood, sweat and tears were shed that day defending the building."Work to ‘Subvert’ Election ResultsAs the attack on the Capitol was underway, claimed the hearing, “the Trump legal team in the Willard Hotel war room”, continued attempts to subvert the election results, Liz Cheney said.After then-vice president Mike Pence rejected Trump’s calls to block the election certification, the mob of the ex-president’s supporters had chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” The committee presented evidence at the hearing that Trump had suggested that, “Mike Pence deserves it.”The Democrats have blamed Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud for inciting the so-called insurrection at the Capitol. Trump, who denied any culpability, was accused of “inciting an insurrection” and impeached by the US House of Representatives. He was later acquitted by the US Senate in a trial weeks after he left office.Donald Trump and other critics have said the work of the House select committee is no more than a show trial intended to score political points.While the committee cannot bring legal charges against Trump, its self-appointed mission has been to ostensibly uncover the ‘full scope’ of Trump's alleged attempt to stop the transfer of presidential power.However, Republican lawmakers have slammed the timing of the hearings, claiming it is an effort by Democrats to undermine Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections in November.Donald Trump, in a social media message after the hearing, criticized the committee for not showing “the many positive witnesses and statements” and playing “only negative footage.”The House Select Committee plans to hold seven hearings. Three have been officially announced so far, besides the one on June 9. They are set for June 13, June 15, and June 16.

