https://sputniknews.com/20220609/trump-allies-still-in-the-dark-on-response-to-house-6-jan--committees-upcoming-hearing-us-media-1096147323.html

Trump Allies Still in the Dark on Response to House 6 Jan. Committee’s Upcoming Hearing: US Media

Trump Allies Still in the Dark on Response to House 6 Jan. Committee’s Upcoming Hearing: US Media

6 January 2022 marked the first anniversary of the Capitol Riot, which saw scores of Trump supporters attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-09T09:08+0000

2022-06-09T09:08+0000

2022-06-09T09:09+0000

us

donald trump

us house of representatives

committee

response

hearing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081797372_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d6e851307e8dfae15aaaf859643bddbb.jpg

Allies of former US President Donald Trump are still trying to figure out how best to respond to the House January 6 Select Committee’s first primetime hearing on last year’s Capitol Riot, due to be held on Thursday night, Politico reported.The news outlet quoted its unnamed sources as saying that with coordination between Trump’s ex-aides, GOP allies on Capitol Hill, and the Republican National Committee (RNC) in place, their “actual plans for pushback” are yet to be determined.According to the insiders, Trump allies allegedly believe that the public’s opinions on Capitol Riot are already in place and that “even expertly produced hearings won’t materially change the situation”.Steven Cheung, a former Trump campaign official and Republican campaign strategist, for his part told Politico that as a tactical move, Trump and his allies might dismiss the hearing as a political distraction, which is not tied to voters’ real concerns.He spoke as the House Select Committee pledged that during the upcoming hearing, the panel will present “previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, and provide the American people an initial summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power”.An aide to the panel earlier said that they had interviewed over 900 witnesses in the 10-month investigation and had received nearly 104,000 documents pertaining to the matter.Last month, Committee chair Bennie Thompson stressed that during the 9 June hearing, the panel plans to "use a combination of witnesses, exhibits, things that we have through the tens of thousands of exhibits we've [...] looked at, as well as the hundreds of witnesses we deposed or just talked to in general”.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi created the nine-person committee, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans nearly a year ago to investigate the events of 6 January 2021, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington, DC, to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes in favour of Democrat Joe Biden, in a riot that claimed the lives of five people.

https://sputniknews.com/20220526/donald-trump-reportedly-defended-mob-chanting-hang-mike-pence-during-6-jan-capitol-riot-1095789216.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220422/three-more-men-plead-guilty-to-assault-during-january-6-capitol-riot-doj-says-1094978783.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, donald trump, us house of representatives, committee, response, hearing