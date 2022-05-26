https://sputniknews.com/20220526/donald-trump-reportedly-defended-mob-chanting-hang-mike-pence-during-6-jan-capitol-riot-1095789216.html

Donald Trump Reportedly Defended Mob Chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence’ During 6 Jan. Capitol Riot

Donald Trump Reportedly Defended Mob Chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence’ During 6 Jan. Capitol Riot

The Ex-POTUS and his then-vice president Mike Pence had fallen out after the latter refused to give in to Donald Trump’s demands not to certify the “rigged”... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-26T08:59+0000

2022-05-26T08:59+0000

2022-05-26T08:59+0000

us

donald trump

joe biden

us house select committee

us capitol

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081748569_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_454c1fdcf30533d9e65f1d00182a13bc.jpg

Donald Trump reacted to his supporters’ chants about “hanging” his then-vice-president, Mike Pence, during the US Capitol riot, by saying maybe the mob was right, reported The New York Times.Two witnesses cited by the outlet confirmed to the House select committee investigating the events of 6 January 2021 that Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff at the time, had described the ex-president as “saying something to the effect of, maybe Mr Pence should be hung”.According to the report, there was no way of clarifying whether Donald Trump had made the alleged remark in jest or was serious.A member of Meadows’ legal team was cited as telling POLITICO that the account was “totally incorrect regarding Meadows.”Mark Meadows refused to testify to the select committee investigating the US Capitol riot since he was subpoenaed in September. In December 2021, the House held him in contempt of Congress and referred him to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution. DOJ has not charged him with any crime.A Trump spokesman, Taylor Budowich, was cited as saying:‘People Were Angry’Mike Pence had been at the US Capitol to preside over certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 presidential election against Republican Donald Trump.Back in January 2021, Pence was blasted by many infuriated Trump supporters as a "traitor" for still proceeding to certify the results, despite Trump's demanding not to do so and fuming over the “rigged” voting process.Despite Trump advisers’ attempts to persuade him otherwise, Pence concluded he did not have the authority to reject electoral college results.The rioters who stormed the Capitol building on 6 January, protesting the certification of the election results, had set up a makeshift gallows outside. Protesters inside the building were heard to chant “Hang Mike Pence”. Multiple accounts since then claimed that aides “pleaded” with Trump to call off the mob but he purportedly delayed for hours.ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, interviewing Trump for his book, "Betrayal : The Final Act of the Trump Show," asked Trump about the "terrible" chants at the time of the Capitol events.The ex-president defended the protesters, saying that "people were angry" because Pence was not attempting to block electoral college results stemming from a “fraudulent” election.Trump also argued that his ex-VP Mike Pence was "well-protected" at the times and was "in good shape," so he did not worry about his safety because of it.Mike Pence has since signaled that he may be planning to go up against Donald Trump in the GOP’s 2024 presidential primary.“We’ll go where we’re called” the former Vice President was cited as telling The New York Times.Pence’s flurry of speeches in battleground states has also been seen as another signal that he may be considering a presidential run.The Democratic-led House select committee investigating the January 6th riot at the US Capitol was established on 30 June and has been issuing subpoenas to ex-Trump administration officials, allies and re-election campaign aides. It has been charged by Republicans as an instrument used to attack the 45th POTUS.The committee, comprising seven Democrats and two Republicans, believes that Donald Trump's campaign aides and advisers set up a “war room” that acted, in effect, as a command centre to coordinate efforts to overturn the certification of the results of the November 2020 presidential elections in the country.The Democrats have blamed Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud for inciting the so-called insurrection which had temporarily interrupted the electoral count certifying Joe Biden's victory in the November 2020 presidential elections. As a result of events at the Capitol, five people, including a police officer, died.Trump has denied any culpability, underscoring that he was among the first to condemn the actions of the rioters, dissatisfied with the election results.Donald Trump was accused of “inciting an insurrection” and impeached by the US House of Representatives, only to be later acquitted by the US Senate in a trial weeks after he left office.

https://sputniknews.com/20220523/mike-pence-willing-to-go-head-to-head-against-trump-in-2024-primary-1095723468.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220512/jan-6-panel-subpoenas-gop-leader-mccarthy-four-other-trump-allied-congressmen--1095474570.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, donald trump, joe biden, us house select committee, us capitol