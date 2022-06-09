International
US Senate Panel Advances Bipartisan Measure Supporting Sweden, Finland Joining NATO
US Senate Panel Advances Bipartisan Measure Supporting Sweden, Finland Joining NATO
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday advanced a bipartisan measure supporting Sweden's and Finland's accession to NATO
The resolution also encourages all other NATO members to rapidly complete their ratification process to allow Sweden and Finland into the military alliance. The resolution will soon head to the Senate floor for a full vote.US officials have expressed confidence that Sweden and Finland will be able to work out concerns being raised by Turkey, which is so far threatening to veto their accession.On May 18, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe shattered by the Ukrainian crisis.Turkey blocked the application review process over Finland's and Sweden's long-standing support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey has designated as a terrorist organization.On May 25, the Finnish and Swedish delegations traveled to Ankara for talks, yet an ultimate settlement had not been reached, with Turkey still blocking the two countries from joining NATO.
US Senate Panel Advances Bipartisan Measure Supporting Sweden, Finland Joining NATO

18:22 GMT 09.06.2022
© Jean-Christophe VerhaegenThis April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary.
This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary.
© Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday advanced a bipartisan measure supporting Sweden's and Finland's accession to NATO, Chairman Bob Menendez said in a press release.
“The committee’s passage of this resolution is a testament to the bipartisan support for Finland and Sweden joining NATO... With this bipartisan vote of confidence, we signal that we stand ready to take the necessary steps to facilitate their accession,” Menendez said.
The resolution also encourages all other NATO members to rapidly complete their ratification process to allow Sweden and Finland into the military alliance. The resolution will soon head to the Senate floor for a full vote.
US officials have expressed confidence that Sweden and Finland will be able to work out concerns being raised by Turkey, which is so far threatening to veto their accession.
On May 18, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe shattered by the Ukrainian crisis.
Flags of NATO member countries flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2022
Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Doubts Finland, Sweden Will Be Admitted to NATO in June
3 June, 10:19 GMT
Turkey blocked the application review process over Finland’s and Sweden’s long-standing support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey has designated as a terrorist organization.
On May 25, the Finnish and Swedish delegations traveled to Ankara for talks, yet an ultimate settlement had not been reached, with Turkey still blocking the two countries from joining NATO.
