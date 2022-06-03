International
https://sputniknews.com/20220603/polish-deputy-foreign-minister-doubts-finland-sweden-will-be-admitted-to-nato-in-june-1095964236.html
Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Doubts Finland, Sweden Will Be Admitted to NATO in June
Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Doubts Finland, Sweden Will Be Admitted to NATO in June
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Finland and Sweden will not be admitted to NATO at the next alliance's summit in Madrid in late June, since each country needs first to... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-03T10:19+0000
2022-06-03T10:20+0000
nato
poland
sweden
finland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094428290_0:197:3072:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_9c0f2fcbf652d1c5fa7005c7a16c0770.jpg
"I think Madrid is too early. If we are talking about the admission of new members to NATO, it is a much longer process that requires processes in individual states. It is not that quick or that easy. It will take at least several months," Jablonski told Polish radio RMF FM.According to the Polish diplomat, Turkey will eventually agree to Finland and Sweden joining NATO and will not block the process.On 18 May, Sweden and Finland submitted their NATO membership applications to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe caused by the Ukraine crisis. Turkey blocked the applications' review process due to the countries support of the Kurdistan movement, which Turkey regards as terrorist and deems as a serious threat to its national security.Helsinki and Stockholm have initiated talks with Ankara on the issue, but they have not yielded fruit yet. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed the need for a written undertaking from Finland and Sweden that they will stop supporting terrorism.
poland
sweden
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094428290_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_18e642d109f8e450026be436942213f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, poland, sweden, finland

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Doubts Finland, Sweden Will Be Admitted to NATO in June

10:19 GMT 03.06.2022 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 03.06.2022)
© AP Photo / Olivier MatthysFlags of NATO member countries flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 22, 2022.
Flags of NATO member countries flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2022
© AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Finland and Sweden will not be admitted to NATO at the next alliance's summit in Madrid in late June, since each country needs first to undergo certain reforms to meet the alliance's security standards, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Friday.
"I think Madrid is too early. If we are talking about the admission of new members to NATO, it is a much longer process that requires processes in individual states. It is not that quick or that easy. It will take at least several months," Jablonski told Polish radio RMF FM.
According to the Polish diplomat, Turkey will eventually agree to Finland and Sweden joining NATO and will not block the process.
"I believe that eventually no [Turkey will not block the candidacy of Finland and Sweden], although it [Ankara] will definitely put forward certain conditions, and they have already been formulated. Nevertheless, negotiations are ongoing, I think they will result in us having two more NATO members in the short term," Jablonski added.
On 18 May, Sweden and Finland submitted their NATO membership applications to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe caused by the Ukraine crisis. Turkey blocked the applications' review process due to the countries support of the Kurdistan movement, which Turkey regards as terrorist and deems as a serious threat to its national security.
Helsinki and Stockholm have initiated talks with Ankara on the issue, but they have not yielded fruit yet. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed the need for a written undertaking from Finland and Sweden that they will stop supporting terrorism.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала