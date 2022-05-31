https://sputniknews.com/20220531/turkey-says-awaiting-swedens-and-finlands-responses-to-its-conditions-on-nato-accession-1095898238.html

Turkey Says Awaiting Sweden's and Finland's Responses to Its Conditions on NATO Accession

Turkey Says Awaiting Sweden's and Finland's Responses to Its Conditions on NATO Accession

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey is awaiting responses from Finland and Sweden to the written conditions set out by Ankara for it to endorse the two countries'... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-31T13:27+0000

2022-05-31T13:27+0000

2022-05-31T13:27+0000

middle east

europe

turkey

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104402/87/1044028738_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_f165e13acde41cc79a001502005994bb.jpg

The minister added that Turkey will stands by its position regardless of the Nordic states' efforts, stressing that Ankara needs clear written guarantees to be able to support their admission to NATO.On 18 May, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications abandoning decades of neutrality, citing a shift in security situation in Europe shattered by the Ukrainian crisis. Turkey blocked the applications’ review process over Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey deems terrorist.On 25 May, the Finish and Swedish delegations traveled to Ankara for talks, yet an ultimate settlement had not been reached, with Turkey still obstructing the two countries from joining NATO.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, europe, turkey, nato