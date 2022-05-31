International
Turkey Says Awaiting Sweden's and Finland's Responses to Its Conditions on NATO Accession
Turkey Says Awaiting Sweden's and Finland's Responses to Its Conditions on NATO Accession
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey is awaiting responses from Finland and Sweden to the written conditions set out by Ankara for it to endorse the two countries'...
On 18 May, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications abandoning decades of neutrality, citing a shift in security situation in Europe shattered by the Ukrainian crisis. Turkey blocked the applications' review process over Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey deems terrorist.On 25 May, the Finish and Swedish delegations traveled to Ankara for talks, yet an ultimate settlement had not been reached, with Turkey still obstructing the two countries from joining NATO.
Turkey Says Awaiting Sweden's and Finland's Responses to Its Conditions on NATO Accession

13:27 GMT 31.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / BENOIT DOPPAGNE / BELGAA Turkish flag waves in front of NATO's one
A Turkish flag waves in front of NATO's one - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / BENOIT DOPPAGNE / BELGA
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey is awaiting responses from Finland and Sweden to the written conditions set out by Ankara for it to endorse the two countries' accession to NATO, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"During talks with [Finish and Swedish] delegations in Turkey, we have provided our written conditions. We are expecting a response. Our conditions are not unfeasible," Cavusoglu told Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The minister added that Turkey will stands by its position regardless of the Nordic states' efforts, stressing that Ankara needs clear written guarantees to be able to support their admission to NATO.

"The Nordic opponents are telling us that the national legislation must be revised. We are prepared to wait as long as it takes until Turkey's national security concerns are addressed," Cavusoglu said.

On 18 May, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications abandoning decades of neutrality, citing a shift in security situation in Europe shattered by the Ukrainian crisis. Turkey blocked the applications’ review process over Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey deems terrorist.
On 25 May, the Finish and Swedish delegations traveled to Ankara for talks, yet an ultimate settlement had not been reached, with Turkey still obstructing the two countries from joining NATO.
