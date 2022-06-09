https://sputniknews.com/20220609/drone-filled-with-explosives-blows-up-in-iraqi-kurdistans-erbil-1096138555.html
Drone Filled With Explosives Blows Up in Iraqi Kurdistan's Erbil
In March of this year, Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched about a dozen ballistic missiles at the Kurdish region's capital, an unprecedented strike on the...
A drone allegedly fitted with explosives exploded in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Wednesday, injuring three individuals and destroying many cars, Reuters reported, citing the city's Kurdish officials.According to the report, the explosive drone detonated around 9:35 pm local time on Pirmam road in Erbil's outskirts. The drone was allegedly shot down, and no party or militant group has taken responsibility for its launch.The incident reportedly occurred about five kilometers from the US consulate's new facility, which is now under construction. It was initially reported that a rocket had landed nearby.An undisclosed security source claimed to the outlet that the US consulate was the target of a drone strike, but did not provide any specifics. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is said to have promised Kurdish Prime Minister Masoud Barzani over the phone that Baghdad will work with Erbil to hold the criminals accountable.Last month, artillery fire from Iran's Revolutionary Guards hit a region north of Erbil, allegedly targeting terrorist camps, according to Iranian official television. Since the aforementioned March attack, at least three further strikes have targeted oil refineries in Erbil, according to reports, but no one has claimed responsibility.
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
In March of this year, Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched about a dozen ballistic missiles at the Kurdish region's capital, an unprecedented strike on the city that appeared to be aimed at an "Israeli strategic center," although some of the ballistic missiles reportedly fell near the US consulate.
A drone allegedly fitted with explosives exploded in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Wednesday, injuring three individuals and destroying many cars, Reuters reported,
citing the city's Kurdish officials.
According to the report, the explosive drone detonated around 9:35 pm local time on Pirmam road in Erbil's outskirts. The drone was allegedly shot down, and no party or militant group has taken responsibility for its launch.
According to the region's Directorate General of Counter Terrorism statement on social media, "an explosive-laden drone hit Erbil-Pirmam road at 9:35 pm, slightly injuring three people. It also damaged a restaurant and a number of vehicles."
The incident reportedly occurred about five kilometers from the US consulate's new facility, which is now under construction. It was initially reported that a rocket had landed nearby.
An undisclosed security source claimed to the outlet that the US consulate was the target of a drone strike, but did not provide any specifics. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is said to have promised Kurdish Prime Minister Masoud Barzani over the phone that Baghdad will work with Erbil to hold the criminals accountable.
"Bomb-laden drone hit Erbil-Pirmam road, causing civilian injuries and damage," the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said on Twitter.
"Iraq does not need self-proclaimed armed arbiters. Asserting State authority is essential. If the perpetrators are known, call them out and hold them to account."
Last month, artillery fire from Iran's Revolutionary Guards
hit a region north of Erbil, allegedly targeting terrorist camps, according to Iranian official television.
Since the aforementioned March attack,
at least three further strikes have targeted oil refineries in Erbil, according to reports, but no one has claimed responsibility.