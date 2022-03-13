International
Iraqi Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassador Following Erbil Missile Attack
Iraqi Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassador Following Erbil Missile Attack
Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the overnight missile attack in the Iraqi city of Erbil. Tehran...
Iraq’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador on Sunday to protest against the missile attack that occurred in the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to the state-run Iraqi News Agency.
Iraqi Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassador Following Erbil Missile Attack

17:45 GMT 13.03.2022 (Updated: 17:53 GMT 13.03.2022)
Being updated
Earlier in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the overnight missile attack in the Iraqi city of Erbil. Tehran said that a "strategic centre of Israel" was the target of the strike.
Iraq’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador on Sunday to protest against the missile attack that occurred in the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to the state-run Iraqi News Agency.
