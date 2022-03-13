https://sputniknews.com/20220313/iraqi-foreign-ministry-summons-iranian-ambassador-following-erbil-missile-attack-1093836593.html
Iraqi Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassador Following Erbil Missile Attack
Earlier in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the overnight missile attack in the Iraqi city of Erbil. Tehran... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International
Iraq’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador on Sunday to protest against the missile attack that occurred in the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to the state-run Iraqi News Agency.
Iraq’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador on Sunday to protest against the missile attack that occurred in the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to the state-run Iraqi News Agency.