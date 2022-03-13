https://sputniknews.com/20220313/iraqi-foreign-ministry-summons-iranian-ambassador-following-erbil-missile-attack-1093836593.html

Iraqi Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassador Following Erbil Missile Attack

Iraqi Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassador Following Erbil Missile Attack

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the overnight missile attack in the Iraqi city of Erbil. Tehran... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-13T17:45+0000

2022-03-13T17:45+0000

2022-03-13T17:53+0000

middle east

iraq

iran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador on Sunday to protest against the missile attack that occurred in the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, iraq, iran