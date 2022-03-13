https://sputniknews.com/20220313/missile-attacks-on-erbil-targeted-secret-israeli-bases-report-suggests-1093823605.html
Missile Attacks on Erbil Targeted Secret Israeli Bases, Report Suggests
Missile Attacks on Erbil Targeted Secret Israeli Bases, Report Suggests
The capital of Iraqi Kurdistan was attacked on Saturday, with ballistic missiles landing near the US Consulate, reports suggested. 13.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-13T05:58+0000
2022-03-13T05:58+0000
2022-03-13T06:05+0000
middle east
iran
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The missile attacks on Erbil were targeting secret Israeli bases in the city, Iranian state TV reported on Sunday.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
middle east, iran, israel
Missile Attacks on Erbil Targeted Secret Israeli Bases, Report Suggests
05:58 GMT 13.03.2022 (Updated: 06:05 GMT 13.03.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
The capital of Iraqi Kurdistan was attacked on Saturday, with ballistic missiles landing near the US Consulate, reports suggested.
The missile attacks on Erbil were targeting secret Israeli bases in the city, Iranian state TV reported on Sunday.