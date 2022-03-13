https://sputniknews.com/20220313/missile-attacks-on-erbil-targeted-secret-israeli-bases-report-suggests-1093823605.html

Missile Attacks on Erbil Targeted Secret Israeli Bases, Report Suggests

The capital of Iraqi Kurdistan was attacked on Saturday, with ballistic missiles landing near the US Consulate, reports suggested. 13.03.2022, Sputnik International

The missile attacks on Erbil were targeting secret Israeli bases in the city, Iranian state TV reported on Sunday.

