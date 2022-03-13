International
Missile Attacks on Erbil Targeted Secret Israeli Bases, Report Suggests
The capital of Iraqi Kurdistan was attacked on Saturday, with ballistic missiles landing near the US Consulate, reports suggested. 13.03.2022, Sputnik International
The missile attacks on Erbil were targeting secret Israeli bases in the city, Iranian state TV reported on Sunday.
middle east, iran, israel

05:58 GMT 13.03.2022 (Updated: 06:05 GMT 13.03.2022)
