Lewandowski Likens Messi to a 'Historic Ferrari' in Big U-Turn on His Earlier Criticism of PSG Star

Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi have shared one of the most fractious relations in football, having taken several pot-shots at each other in public. The... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

Widely regarded as two of the best footballers of the current generation, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi have bickered in public for months.It all started with Messi's praise of the Polish captain during the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony, which Lewandowski later claimed was fake and didn't come from the bottom of his heart.This didn't go down well with Messi, who hit back at the two-time FIFA player-of-the-year last month."Everyone says what they want and obviously he can express himself and say what he feels. I honestly don't share what he said but I didn't give it much importance either. That's it, he can say what he wants, I don't care," the Copa America winner told TyC Sports.But Lewandowski has now tried to calm the tempers as he compared Messi to a "historic Ferrari"."Leo Messi is like a historic Ferrari. You stand next to him and you have a feeling of wow!" Lewandowski said in an interview with the podcast OnetSport.Lewandowski's massive U-turn on his earlier criticism of Messi comes amid his renewed push for a transfer to Barcelona.Messi is worshipped as a demi-god at the Catalan club, having led them to a record 35 trophies, including multiple Champions League and La Liga titles.La Pulga left the Spanish giants for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer, ending a 21-year-long association that began when he arrived at the club's La Masia academy in 2000.

