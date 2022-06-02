https://sputniknews.com/20220602/robert-lewandowski-sets-barcelona-deadline-with-a-move-away-from-bayern-munich-looking-imminent-1095943825.html

Robert Lewandowski 'Sets Barcelona Deadline' With a Move Away From Bayern Munich Looking Imminent

Robert Lewandowski 'Sets Barcelona Deadline' With a Move Away From Bayern Munich Looking Imminent

Widely regarded as one of the best footballers in the world, Robert Lewandowski has been the lynchpin of Bayern Munich's attack since 2014. However, the Polish... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-02T12:51+0000

2022-06-02T12:51+0000

2022-06-02T12:51+0000

sport

sport

sport

robert lewandowski

bayern munich

barcelona

xavi hernandez

la liga

bundesliga

transfer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095944748_0:394:2931:2042_1920x0_80_0_0_9b94b2e7035a7a9c69a58d7513edae2a.jpg

Bayern Munich attacker Robert Lewandowski has set a 15-day deadline for Barcelona to sign him from Bayern Munich, Spain's popular El Chiringuito TV reported.According to the media outlet, if Barca boss Xavi Hernandez and other top officials of the Catalan club fail in their efforts to bring the 33-year-old to Camp Nou in the next fortnight, he would have no option but to speak with other clubs to secure his future.Earlier this week, Lewandowski dropped a bombshell, claiming that his time with the Bavarians was over and he was looking at newer pastures.Lewandowski has been one of the most prolific scorers on the planet, having clocked more than 40 goals in seven consecutive seasons with Bayern.Last year, the Warsaw-born player also broke German great Gerd Muller's 49-year-old record of scoring the most Bundesliga goals (43) in a calendar year.

barcelona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, robert lewandowski, bayern munich, barcelona, xavi hernandez, la liga, bundesliga, transfer, transfer, contract, contract, deal, deal, signature, signature, footballer, football, football, sputnik, football star, football player, football team, football club, club