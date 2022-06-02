https://sputniknews.com/20220602/robert-lewandowski-sets-barcelona-deadline-with-a-move-away-from-bayern-munich-looking-imminent-1095943825.html
Robert Lewandowski 'Sets Barcelona Deadline' With a Move Away From Bayern Munich Looking Imminent
Widely regarded as one of the best footballers in the world, Robert Lewandowski has been the lynchpin of Bayern Munich's attack since 2014. However, the Polish star's relationship with the Bundesliga's champions has turned sour in recent months and he's reportedly eyeing a move away from the Allianz Arena.
Bayern Munich attacker Robert Lewandowski
has set a 15-day deadline for Barcelona to sign him from Bayern Munich, Spain's popular El Chiringuito TV reported.
According to the media outlet, if Barca boss Xavi Hernandez
and other top officials of the Catalan club fail in their efforts to bring the 33-year-old to Camp Nou in the next fortnight, he would have no option but to speak with other clubs to secure his future.
Earlier this week, Lewandowski dropped a bombshell, claiming that his time with the Bavarians was over and he was looking at newer pastures.
"My time at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue my career in this club, based on what we could see in the last couple of weeks. Bayern are a serious club so I hope they won’t keep me just because they can," the two-time FIFA player of the year said during a press conference on Monday.
Lewandowski has been one of the most prolific scorers on the planet, having clocked more than 40 goals in seven consecutive seasons with Bayern.
Last year, the Warsaw-born player also broke German great Gerd Muller's 49-year-old record of scoring the most Bundesliga
goals (43) in a calendar year.