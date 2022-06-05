https://sputniknews.com/20220605/young-men-the-most-keen-on-cryogenics-or-cloning-to-attain-immortality-uk-study-shows-1096029679.html

Young Men 'The Most Keen' on Cryogenics or Cloning to Attain Immortality, UK Study Shows

The research was carried out as part of a project by Theos think-tank and The Faraday Institute for Science and Religion, seeking to analyse the present-day...

While billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel are funnelling investments into how to delay or halt ageing and biotech companies such as Altos and Unity Biotechnology are looking to “defeat death,” not everyone is as keen on eternal life.The idea of so-called “scientific immortality” has been rejected by 60 percent of respondents in a recent survey, with no more than 19 percent in favour.The YouGov survey was commissioned as part of the project 'Science and religion: reframing the conversation' undertaken by the Theos think-tank and The Faraday Institute for Science and Religion.It posed a number of questions and statements to a nationally representative sample of 5,000 UK adults. Also as part of the study, that spanned three years, a research team interviewed more than 100 leading experts on the issues of science and religion. The results, published on the Theos site, revealed:Such research into death and immortality is not new: in 2018, YouGov discovered that 9 percent of Britons wanted to live above the age of 200 and a further 17 percent were not prepared to die at all.

