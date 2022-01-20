Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/top-scientist-ditches-uk-pharma-giant-for-bezos-backed-biotech-venture-that-seeks-to-reverse-ageing-1092401442.html
Top Scientist Ditches UK Pharma Giant for Bezos-Backed Biotech Venture That Seeks to Reverse Ageing
Top Scientist Ditches UK Pharma Giant for Bezos-Backed Biotech Venture That Seeks to Reverse Ageing
The backers of the company where scientist Hal Barron is set to become chief executive and co-chairman reportedly include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Russian... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T15:53+0000
2022-01-20T15:53+0000
tech
research
biotech
ageing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101672/21/1016722144_101:0:1200:618_1920x0_80_0_0_d3b1df03664e24640825ab75723b2416.jpg
A prominent US scientist is about to quit his current job with British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to head a biotech firm involved in anti-ageing research.According to The Guardian, the scientist, Hal Barron, is the highest-paid executive at GSK as their head of R&amp;D, receiving a total package of $11.2 million (£8.2 million) in 2020 while the company CEO Emma Walmsley was paid only £7 million.Barron is expected to remain on GSK’s board as a non-executive director and to provide advice on R&amp;D, and will be replaced as the company’s chief scientific officer on 1 August by Tony Wood.The company where Barron is going to become chief executive and co-chairman is called Altos Labs – its backers are said to include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Russian venture capitalist Yuri Milner, MailOnline notes.Incorporated in the United States and in the United Kingdom last year, the company was founded by Richard Klausner, former head of the National Cancer Institute in the US, and strives to discover the means to use "cellular reprogramming" technology to reverse ageing in animals and, potentially, in humans.Having received some $3 billion in funding last week, Altos is now on a “hiring spree” as it recruits scientists around the world, the media outlet adds.
https://sputniknews.com/20210624/viruses-dnas--bioweapon-fears-whats-behind-googles-keen-interest-in-biotech-research-1083231890.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101672/21/1016722144_238:0:1062:618_1920x0_80_0_0_3ba72ad6b7ab072c3fc5e5995167911d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, research, biotech, ageing

Top Scientist Ditches UK Pharma Giant for Bezos-Backed Biotech Venture That Seeks to Reverse Ageing

15:53 GMT 20.01.2022
© East News / Alastair Grant, FileThe company logo of GlaxoSmithKline
The company logo of GlaxoSmithKline - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© East News / Alastair Grant, File
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The backers of the company where scientist Hal Barron is set to become chief executive and co-chairman reportedly include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Russian venture capitalist Yuri Milner.
A prominent US scientist is about to quit his current job with British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to head a biotech firm involved in anti-ageing research.
According to The Guardian, the scientist, Hal Barron, is the highest-paid executive at GSK as their head of R&D, receiving a total package of $11.2 million (£8.2 million) in 2020 while the company CEO Emma Walmsley was paid only £7 million.
Barron is expected to remain on GSK’s board as a non-executive director and to provide advice on R&D, and will be replaced as the company’s chief scientific officer on 1 August by Tony Wood.
The company where Barron is going to become chief executive and co-chairman is called Altos Labs – its backers are said to include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Russian venture capitalist Yuri Milner, MailOnline notes.
In this 5 November 2018, photo, a woman carries a fire extinguisher past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2021
Viruses, DNAs & Bioweapon Fears: What's Behind Google's Keen Interest in Biotech Research?
24 June 2021, 14:00 GMT
Incorporated in the United States and in the United Kingdom last year, the company was founded by Richard Klausner, former head of the National Cancer Institute in the US, and strives to discover the means to use "cellular reprogramming" technology to reverse ageing in animals and, potentially, in humans.

"We are building a company where many of the world’s best scientists can collaborate and develop their research with the speed, mission and focus of private enterprise," Klausner said.

Having received some $3 billion in funding last week, Altos is now on a “hiring spree” as it recruits scientists around the world, the media outlet adds.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese