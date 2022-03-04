https://sputniknews.com/20220304/scientists-try-to-uncover-mystery-of-mummified-mermaid-that-can-grant-immortality-media-says-1093573631.html

Scientists Try to Uncover Mystery of Mummified Mermaid That 'Can Grant Immortality', Media Says

Scientists Try to Uncover Mystery of Mummified Mermaid That 'Can Grant Immortality', Media Says

According to Japanese media, the enigmatic creature was discovered in the Pacific Ocean off the island Shikoku between 1736 and 1741.

A group of Japanese scientists are trying to uncover the mystery of a "mummified mermaid" that can supposedly "grant immortality", Asahi Shimbun has reported. According to the newspaper, researchers from the Kurashiki University of Science and the Arts plan to take a CT scan of the mysterious creature.Researchers say the creature is around 300 years old and resembles something known as a ningyo, which is described as half-monkey, half-fish.The bizarre figure has been kept in a temple in the city of Asakuchi, where it once was on display. According to chief priest Kozen Kuida, the mermaid was worshipped at the temple during the COVID pandemic. Per one Japanese legend, a mermaid predicted an infectious disease. People in the temple hoped that worshipping the enigmatic creature would help "alleviate the coronavirus pandemic", said chief priest Kozen Kuida.Hiroshi Kinoshita has a more practical interest in the figure. He doesn't believe in mythical creatures and believes the mummified mermaid was manufactured at some point during the Edo period of Japan's history, between 1603 and 1867.Researchers say they will publish the first results of their study later this year.

