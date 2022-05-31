https://sputniknews.com/20220531/us-navy-confirms-littoral-combat-ship-uss-sioux-city-now-operating-in-middle-east--1095906767.html

US Navy Confirms Littoral Combat Ship USS Sioux City Now Operating in Middle East

US Navy Confirms Littoral Combat Ship USS Sioux City Now Operating in Middle East

The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Sioux City is assigned to Combined Task Force 153 (CTF 153), a recently-established international maritime security... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-31T23:10+0000

2022-05-31T23:10+0000

2022-05-31T23:10+0000

arabian gulf

red sea

middle east

us fifth fleet

us navy

maritime security

us

bahrain

suez canal

strait of hormuz

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095906740_0:160:1431:965_1920x0_80_0_0_b01349a780550fc1724ca71a39d166f1.jpg

USS Sioux City (LCS 11) became the first littoral combat ship to be deployed to the Middle East after the ship and its crew of 75 personnel arrived in the Red Sea on May 28, not long after departing from Mayport, Florida, back in April.The CMF is a multi-national naval partnership established to promote security, stability, and prosperity across some 3.2 million square miles of international waters, according to the US Naval Forces Central Command.The CMF is led by the US and headquartered in Bahrain with the US Fifth Fleet, the numbered fleet responsible for American naval forces in the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean. The fleet’s area encompasses 21 countries and includes critical waterways like the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb, and Suez Canal.The Freedom-class vessel is part of the CMF’s newest Combined Task Force on international maritime security and capacity-building efforts in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden. The group was formally established on April 17, 2022.The other task forces of the 34-nation partnership focus on maritime security and counter-terrorism (CTF 150), counter-piracy efforts (CTF 151), and Arabian Gulf security and cooperation endeavors (CTF 152).The decision to deploy USS Sioux to the Middle East comes alongside the US Navy’s plans to decommission a total of nine littoral combat ships–three of which are less than three years old.Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday defended the service’s decision earlier this month, informing the House Armed Services Committee that the anti-submarine ships were not living up to their expectations.The vessels slated for decommissioning reportedly cost the Pentagon an estimated $3.2 billion, but only a fraction of the total construction costs will be recouped.The US’ littoral combat ships represent two classes of vessels designed to conduct American Navy operations near shores. Records obtained by the Navy Times and later confirmed by service officials showed that half of the US Navy’s littoral combat ship fleet was beleaguered by structural defects that allowed hull cracks to develop on several vessels.Additionally, US-based defense contractor Lockheed Martin is currently in extended negotiations with the Greek Navy to modernize the country’s service with Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships upgraded to make the vessel more lethal and survivable.Greek officials have given the American side a negotiation deadline of September 18, 2022. The original proposal presented in December 2021 already met its March 2022 deadline.

https://sputniknews.com/20220221/us-navys-fifth-fleet-planning-to-launch-middle-east-based-drone-task-force-alongside-allies-1093248968.html

arabian gulf

red sea

bahrain

suez canal

strait of hormuz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

arabian gulf, red sea, middle east, us fifth fleet, us navy, maritime security, us, bahrain, suez canal, strait of hormuz, gulf of aden