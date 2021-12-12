Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/ally-anxiety-us-may-block-another-french-naval-deal-after-approving-94-bln-sale-to-greece-1091450751.html
Ally Anxiety: US May Block Another French Naval Deal After Approving $9.4 Bln Sale to Greece
Ally Anxiety: US May Block Another French Naval Deal After Approving $9.4 Bln Sale to Greece
Earlier this year, Washington revealed that it would deliver Paris' first nuclear-powered submarine as part of a new trilateral security partnership, despite... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-12T01:11+0000
2021-12-12T01:06+0000
aukus
france
us
australia
deal
lockheed martin
defense contract
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091450424_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b175b6e932444db378d7c66789b450d7.png
The US State Department has reportedly approved a foreign military sale geared toward the modernization of Greece's Hellenic Navy (HN) MEKO Class frigates and the delivery of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships, according to a Friday release from the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency. Per the announcement, Greece is seeking to pay up to $6.9 billion to obtain a variety of naval equipment, including at least four MMSC ships; five Vertical Launch Systems; and five COMBATSS-21 Combat Management Systems, the latter an Aegis-derived system marketed as a cheaper alternative for next-generation surface fleets. Lockheed Martin is the sole principal contractor for the sale of weapons. Meanwhile, the other approved sale covers repairs, updates and enhancement of the HN's existing MEKO Class frigates. The modernization of the fleet is estimated to cost around $2.5 billion. Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, BAE Systems and VSE Corporation are the principal contractors associated with this sale. The US approval of the combined $9.4 billion in naval weapons sales comes after France's Naval Group announced in September that it would sell three frigates to Greece as part of a tentative $3.4 billion deal. The agreement included an option for the future procurement of a fourth frigate.At the time, French military spokesman Hervé Grandjean noted that Paris expected the agreement with Athens to be finalized within "a period of three months." Though it's unclear whether the newly-approved US deal with Greece will torpedo France's tentative contract, the move could be perceived as Washington slighting its NATO ally for a second time this year.In September, France's Naval Group expressed its "deep disappointment" in Australia's decision to adopt a new nuclear submarine initiative as part of its new AUKUS affiliation. The move nixed a $90 billion submarine contract with the French defense contractor.
https://sputniknews.com/20210916/morrison-touts-tomahawk-missile-procurement-says-nuclear-subs-will-be-in-the-water-in-10-years-1089115095.html
france
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091450424_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3adaefeaa2e1d97f4a3e3d82f34b23e7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, us, australia, deal, lockheed martin, defense contract, nato

Ally Anxiety: US May Block Another French Naval Deal After Approving $9.4 Bln Sale to Greece

01:11 GMT 12.12.2021
© Lockheed MartinArtist rendering of Lockheed Martin's Hellenic Future Frigate (HF2). The US-based contractor declares "HF2 could be produced in Greece, which would build Greece’s shipbuilding capabilities and bring hundreds of high-quality jobs to the country for decades."
Artist rendering of Lockheed Martin's Hellenic Future Frigate (HF2). The US-based contractor declares HF2 could be produced in Greece, which would build Greece’s shipbuilding capabilities and bring hundreds of high-quality jobs to the country for decades. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© Lockheed Martin
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this year, Washington revealed that it would deliver Paris' first nuclear-powered submarine as part of a new trilateral security partnership, despite the fact that France's Naval Group had already discussed a $90 billion submarine contract with Australia. The move prompted Paris to recall its ambassadors in both Canberra and Washington.
The US State Department has reportedly approved a foreign military sale geared toward the modernization of Greece's Hellenic Navy (HN) MEKO Class frigates and the delivery of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships, according to a Friday release from the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency.
Per the announcement, Greece is seeking to pay up to $6.9 billion to obtain a variety of naval equipment, including at least four MMSC ships; five Vertical Launch Systems; and five COMBATSS-21 Combat Management Systems, the latter an Aegis-derived system marketed as a cheaper alternative for next-generation surface fleets.
Lockheed Martin is the sole principal contractor for the sale of weapons.
Meanwhile, the other approved sale covers repairs, updates and enhancement of the HN's existing MEKO Class frigates. The modernization of the fleet is estimated to cost around $2.5 billion.
© Lockheed MartinArtist rendering of Lockheed Martin's Hellenic Future Frigate (HF2). The US-based contractor declares "HF2 could be produced in Greece, which would build Greece’s shipbuilding capabilities and bring hundreds of high-quality jobs to the country for decades."
Artist rendering of Lockheed Martin's Hellenic Future Frigate (HF2). The US-based contractor declares HF2 could be produced in Greece, which would build Greece’s shipbuilding capabilities and bring hundreds of high-quality jobs to the country for decades. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
Artist rendering of Lockheed Martin's Hellenic Future Frigate (HF2). The US-based contractor declares "HF2 could be produced in Greece, which would build Greece’s shipbuilding capabilities and bring hundreds of high-quality jobs to the country for decades."
© Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, BAE Systems and VSE Corporation are the principal contractors associated with this sale.
"The proposed sale will improve Greece’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing an effective combatant deterrent capability to protect maritime interests and infrastructure in support of its strategic location on NATO’s southern flank," Washington touted in both Friday announcements.
The US approval of the combined $9.4 billion in naval weapons sales comes after France's Naval Group announced in September that it would sell three frigates to Greece as part of a tentative $3.4 billion deal. The agreement included an option for the future procurement of a fourth frigate.
At the time, French military spokesman Hervé Grandjean noted that Paris expected the agreement with Athens to be finalized within "a period of three months."
Though it's unclear whether the newly-approved US deal with Greece will torpedo France's tentative contract, the move could be perceived as Washington slighting its NATO ally for a second time this year.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the unveiling of a Gandhi statue in the Sydney suburb of Parramatta, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
Morrison Touts Tomahawk Missile Procurement, Says Nuclear Subs Will Be 'in the Water' in 10 Years
16 September, 04:08 GMT
In September, France's Naval Group expressed its "deep disappointment" in Australia's decision to adopt a new nuclear submarine initiative as part of its new AUKUS affiliation. The move nixed a $90 billion submarine contract with the French defense contractor.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:11 GMTAlly Anxiety: US May Block Another French Naval Deal After Approving $9.4 Bln Sale to Greece
YesterdayNew York City FC Bests Portland Timbers in Fight for 2021 MLS Cup
YesterdayCan Antonie Griezmann Shake His Atletico Madrid Struggles in Time for Madrid Derby?
YesterdayIsrael Consulted US Prior to Covert Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Site, Missile Factory - Report
YesterdayPfizer Booster Gives Some Protection Against Omicron, Two Shots Not Enough - Study
YesterdayBiden: Outbreak of Deadly Tornadoes ‘Likely Largest’ in US History as Death Toll Exceeds 70
YesterdayWhy Joe Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' Is Facing Criticism From All Directions
YesterdayCNN Employee Charged With Luring Underage Girls Into Illegal Sexual Activity - Report
YesterdayIsrael Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's Nuclear Bomb Acquisition - Gantz
YesterdayUS Congress' Move on UFO Investigations Heralds Revival of 'One Percent Doctrine' – Report
YesterdayMoscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
YesterdayWarring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army, Acting Commander of LNA Says
YesterdayChina Says US Using Democracy as ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’ to Meddle in Others’ Affairs
Yesterday'Latvian Strain'? Uncontrolled Mutations of COVID Found Among Farmed Minks in Latvia – Report
YesterdayUK to Issue Fishing Licenses to 25 More European Ships
YesterdayLost Inside Cambodia: Phnom Penh Orders Destruction, Mothballing of All US Weapons
YesterdayEx-UN Expert: Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' is Sheer Hypocrisy Amid US Effort to Persecute Assange
YesterdayHamas Says Blast in Lebanon Caused by Short Circuit in Warehouse With Oxygen Cylinders
YesterdayUS Lawyer: If Extradited, Assange Would Face Show Trial
YesterdayMagnitude 5.6 Earthquake Detected Off Indonesia's Coast