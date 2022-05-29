International
Trump Says Warned NATO Allies US ‘Will Not Protect You’
Trump Says Warned NATO Allies US ‘Will Not Protect You’
When he was president, Trump made a point of demanding NATO partners in the EU to step up their defense spending and meet the 2 percent target, claiming that... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International
Former US President Donald Trump says he had threatened NATO allies not to help them in case of a conflict with Russia if they remained reluctant to boost military spending.Trump told his supporters at a Saturday rally in Wyoming that, unlike his predecessors, he was straightforward in admitting that Washington was not going to help NATO.The former president claimed that after that, "the money came roaring in" from European members of the military alliance and that he "got them to pay 430 billion dollars into NATO."Trump claimed that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was allegedly his "biggest fan."Earlier this week, Stoltenberg said that the new NATO Strategic Concept, expected to be adopted at the Madrid summit in June, will no longer name Russia as the bloc's strategic partner. China is yet to be included in the document as a threat, Stoltenberg added.Moscow has repeatedly stated that NATO is an alliance aimed at confrontation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in early April that further expansion of the alliance eastward is aggressive in nature and will not make Europe more secure. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said that it has nothing to do with the fulfillment of statutory goals and is geared toward strengthening and perpetuating the unipolar world.
nato, donald trump, us, jens stoltenberg, russia, china

Trump Says Warned NATO Allies US 'Will Not Protect You'

02:19 GMT 29.05.2022 (Updated: 02:22 GMT 29.05.2022)
© AFP 2022 / CHET STRANGEFormer President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming.
Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHET STRANGE
When he was president, Trump made a point of demanding NATO partners in the EU to step up their defense spending and meet the 2 percent target, claiming that Europe was freeloading and using US capabilities without contributing its fair share.
Former US President Donald Trump says he had threatened NATO allies not to help them in case of a conflict with Russia if they remained reluctant to boost military spending.
Trump told his supporters at a Saturday rally in Wyoming that, unlike his predecessors, he was straightforward in admitting that Washington was not going to help NATO.

"You are delinquent, you owe billions and billions of dollars," Trump allegedly told European countries. When asked by one NATO member "Does this mean that if we aren’t paid up in full and if we happen to be attacked by Russia, does this mean that you won’t protect us?" Trump said he answered "Yes, we will not protect you."

The former president claimed that after that, "the money came roaring in" from European members of the military alliance and that he "got them to pay 430 billion dollars into NATO."
Trump claimed that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was allegedly his "biggest fan."
Earlier this week, Stoltenberg said that the new NATO Strategic Concept, expected to be adopted at the Madrid summit in June, will no longer name Russia as the bloc's strategic partner. China is yet to be included in the document as a threat, Stoltenberg added.
Moscow has repeatedly stated that NATO is an alliance aimed at confrontation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in early April that further expansion of the alliance eastward is aggressive in nature and will not make Europe more secure. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said that it has nothing to do with the fulfillment of statutory goals and is geared toward strengthening and perpetuating the unipolar world.
Заголовок открываемого материала