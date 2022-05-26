https://sputniknews.com/20220526/beijing-accuses-natos-stoltenberg-of-double-standards-for-hyping-up-china-threat-1095800751.html

Beijing Accuses NATO's Stoltenberg of Double Standards for Hyping Up 'China Threat'

Beijing Accuses NATO's Stoltenberg of Double Standards for Hyping Up 'China Threat'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Beijing is urging NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to stop using contrived security concerns and double standards in his remarks... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-26T14:29+0000

2022-05-26T14:29+0000

2022-05-26T14:39+0000

china

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094569182_0:0:1259:708_1920x0_80_0_0_0ecad7e690b6e3c4d8c4201700f7975b.png

In a keynote speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday Stoltenberg said that certain restrictions in trade and economic relations with Russia and China are in the security interest of the West as "freedom is more important than free trade" and "the protection of our values is more important than profit." NATO chief also described Russia and China as countries with "authoritarian regimes."Zhao noted that NATO urges its member countries to devote at least 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP) to military spending, but "points fingers" when it comes China, whose "normal national defence development and military modernisation" do not exceed 1.3% of its GDP. The spokesman called this a "typical double standard" on the part of NATO."We urge Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to stop spreading denigrating remarks against China and stop drawing ideological lines. NATO has already messed up Europe. It should stop trying to destabilise Asia and the world," the spokesman concluded.China increases its military spending on a yearly basis. Currently, Beijing's military budget is the second largest in the world after the United States. In 2021, China's military spending grew by about 6.8% to reach $209 billion. China plans to increase expenditures in 2022 by 7.1% to $229.5 billion.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, nato