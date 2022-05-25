https://sputniknews.com/20220525/trump-fears-nuclear-war-more-likely-to-happen-than-not-thanks-to-biden-1095773177.html

Trump Fears Nuclear War ‘More Likely to Happen Than Not’ Thanks to Biden

25.05.2022

The United States seems to be heading toward a confrontation with its nuclear-armed adversaries Russia or China, former President Donald Trump has warned.“I never thought, in my wildest imagination, that the United States would be involved in a Nuclear War. Now, however, because of our leaders rhetoric and very poor choice of words, it is perhaps more likely to happen than not”, Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account on Tuesday.Trump did not clarify what he meant by his “fewer cards to play” remark. His comments followed President Joe Biden’s controversial statements on Monday that the United States would get involved militarily to “defend” Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.Beijing responded by launching military exercises off the island, which the People’s Republic claims as its sovereign territory. The White House entered damage control mode to assure allies and adversaries alike that US policy toward Taiwan “has not changed”.In a phone-in interview with Real America’s Voice on Monday, Trump expressed similar sentiments. “All I know is this: Our country has probably never been worse than it is right now. I think we’re in the greatest danger ever of a nuclear war. I would have never thought that would have happened. We’re just in great danger. We’re not a respected country anymore”, he said.Trump’s comments contrast starkly with remarks he made in an interview with Piers Morgan last month, when he threatened Moscow with nuclear submarines going “back and forth up and down” along Russia’s coast over President Vladimir Putin’s “constant” use of “the n-word”.Donald Trump became the first American president in decades not to involve US forces in a new war, and pulled back troops from long-running bleeding wound conflicts including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia, as well as from Germany.The Trump administration played a major role in reducing global strategic stability, however, by pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, and threatening to let the clock run out on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in early 2021.Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal, and his aggressive rhetoric vis-à-vis Tehran led to repeated close calls of open warfare with the Middle Eastern nation. The Republican also played a role in sparking the current Ukraine crisis, approving lethal weapons deliveries to Kiev starting in late 2017.

