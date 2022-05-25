International
https://sputniknews.com/20220525/chinese-armed-forces-conduct-military-exercises-off-taiwan-1095754430.html
Chinese Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercises Off Taiwan
Chinese Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercises Off Taiwan
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese armed forces have organized military exercises near the island of Taiwan, with these measures taken to "warn the United... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-25T05:31+0000
2022-05-25T05:31+0000
asia & pacific
taiwan
china
military exercise
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106378/98/1063789838_426:0:4574:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_1989c06b2ca3c3f77ecf0882b41c0f0b.jpg
"Recently, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army organized joint combat readiness patrols and military exercises in the sea and air space around the island of Taiwan," the military said in a statement, adding that this was "a serious warning due to the recent activity between the US and Taiwan."During his visit to Japan on Monday, US President Joe Biden said that Washington is ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan in the event of invasion and attempts to change the status quo unilaterally.China has urged the United States to be careful in what it says and does regarding the Taiwan issue and informed Washington that Beijing will take strong action to protect its sovereignty and security interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday commenting on Biden’s remarks.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106378/98/1063789838_944:0:4055:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_f126cfed74ef0e2ab768faf2da7badf5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, taiwan, china, military exercise

Chinese Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercises Off Taiwan

05:31 GMT 25.05.2022
© AP Photo / Li Gang/XinhuaIn this April 12, 2018 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Liaoning aircraft carrier is accompanied by navy frigates and submarines conducting an exercises in the South China Sea
In this April 12, 2018 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Liaoning aircraft carrier is accompanied by navy frigates and submarines conducting an exercises in the South China Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2022
© AP Photo / Li Gang/Xinhua
Subscribe
US
India
Global
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese armed forces have organized military exercises near the island of Taiwan, with these measures taken to "warn the United States," the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army of China said on Wednesday.
"Recently, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army organized joint combat readiness patrols and military exercises in the sea and air space around the island of Taiwan," the military said in a statement, adding that this was "a serious warning due to the recent activity between the US and Taiwan."
During his visit to Japan on Monday, US President Joe Biden said that Washington is ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan in the event of invasion and attempts to change the status quo unilaterally.
China has urged the United States to be careful in what it says and does regarding the Taiwan issue and informed Washington that Beijing will take strong action to protect its sovereignty and security interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday commenting on Biden’s remarks.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала