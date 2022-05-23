International
Breaking News: Biden Vows Military Response From US if China Invades Taiwan
The US president noted that Beijing is "flirting with danger" as tensions around Taiwan are escalating. 23.05.2022, Sputnik International
Biden Vows Military Response From US if China Invades Taiwan

06:08 GMT 23.05.2022 (Updated: 06:22 GMT 23.05.2022)
