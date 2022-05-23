https://sputniknews.com/20220523/biden-vows-military-response-from-us-if--china-invades-taiwan-1095710471.html
Biden Vows Military Response From US if China Invades Taiwan
Biden Vows Military Response From US if China Invades Taiwan
The US president noted that Beijing is "flirting with danger" as tensions around Taiwan are escalating. 23.05.2022, Sputnik International
06:08 GMT 23.05.2022 (Updated: 06:22 GMT 23.05.2022)
The US president noted that Beijing is "flirting with danger" as tensions around Taiwan are escalating.
"That's the commitment we made," he said when asked if Washington would intervene militarily against a possible attempt by Beijing to take control of Taiwan. "We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it... but the idea that it can be taken by force is just not appropriate".