Sputnik V Offers Stronger Protection Against Omicron Than Pfizer, Spallanzani Institute Study Shows

This study follows results of the latest research by the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology which demonstrate that the Sputnik V vaccine... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-25T09:34+0000

2022-05-25T09:34+0000

2022-05-25T09:42+0000

The Spallanzani Institute in Italy has published a study which says that Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine offers stronger protection against Omicron than two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the Gamaleya Centre announced on Wednesday. Conducted by a joint Italian-Russian team of researchers representing the Spallanzani Institute and the Gamaleya Centre, the study shows that Sputnik V demonstrates higher titers of virus neutralising antibodies to Omicron variant than two doses of Pfizer vaccine: 2.1 times higher in total and 2.6 times higher 3 months after vaccination.

Sofia Chegodaeva

