The Spallanzani Institute in Italy has published a study which says that Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine offers stronger protection against Omicron than two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the Gamaleya Centre announced on Wednesday. Conducted by a joint Italian-Russian team of researchers representing the Spallanzani Institute and the Gamaleya Centre, the study shows that Sputnik V demonstrates higher titers of virus neutralising antibodies to Omicron variant than two doses of Pfizer vaccine: 2.1 times higher in total and 2.6 times higher 3 months after vaccination.
This study follows results of the latest research by the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology which demonstrate that the Sputnik V vaccine results in a robust antibody response to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 infection, and is strengthened by the Sputnik Light booster.
The Spallanzani Institute in Italy has published a study which says that Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine offers stronger protection against Omicron than two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the Gamaleya Centre announced
on Wednesday.
Conducted by a joint Italian-Russian team of researchers representing the Spallanzani Institute and the Gamaleya Centre, the study shows that Sputnik V demonstrates higher titers of virus neutralising antibodies to Omicron variant than two doses of Pfizer vaccine: 2.1 times higher in total and 2.6 times higher 3 months after vaccination.