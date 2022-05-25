International
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Sputnik V Offers Stronger Protection Against Omicron Than Pfizer, Spallanzani Institute Study Shows
Sputnik V Offers Stronger Protection Against Omicron Than Pfizer, Spallanzani Institute Study Shows
This study follows results of the latest research by the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology which demonstrate that the Sputnik V vaccine... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-25T09:34+0000
2022-05-25T09:42+0000
omicron covid strain
russia
gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology
covid-19
study
italy
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/05/1081993272_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b0cf0496b557c9a2f237394de1cdaa6c.jpg
The Spallanzani Institute in Italy has published a study which says that Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine offers stronger protection against Omicron than two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the Gamaleya Centre announced on Wednesday. Conducted by a joint Italian-Russian team of researchers representing the Spallanzani Institute and the Gamaleya Centre, the study shows that Sputnik V demonstrates higher titers of virus neutralising antibodies to Omicron variant than two doses of Pfizer vaccine: 2.1 times higher in total and 2.6 times higher 3 months after vaccination.
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
russia, gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology, covid-19, study, italy

09:34 GMT 25.05.2022 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 25.05.2022)
Sofia Chegodaeva
Being updated
This study follows results of the latest research by the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology which demonstrate that the Sputnik V vaccine results in a robust antibody response to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 infection, and is strengthened by the Sputnik Light booster.
The Spallanzani Institute in Italy has published a study which says that Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine offers stronger protection against Omicron than two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the Gamaleya Centre announced on Wednesday.
Conducted by a joint Italian-Russian team of researchers representing the Spallanzani Institute and the Gamaleya Centre, the study shows that Sputnik V demonstrates higher titers of virus neutralising antibodies to Omicron variant than two doses of Pfizer vaccine: 2.1 times higher in total and 2.6 times higher 3 months after vaccination.
