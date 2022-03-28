https://sputniknews.com/20220328/sputnik-v-vaccine-maintains-79-efficacy-in-hiv-patients-on-antiretroviral-therapy-study-shows-1094254925.html

Sputnik V Vaccine Maintains 79% Efficacy in HIV Patients on Antiretroviral Therapy, Study Shows

According to data from the World Health Organisation, 23% of patients with HIV who contracted the coronavirus died of the infection. The Russian Direct... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

The world's first registered COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has now become the first jab to provide proven protection against the coronavirus for HIV-positive individuals, a new study, conducted jointly by the vaccine developer - the Gamaleya Research Centre of Epidemiology - and the Moscow City Centre for AIDS Prevention and Control, shows.According to the study, published in the international medical journal The Lancet, Sputnik V retained 79% efficacy against COVID-19 in people with HIV receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART). The research is based on a retrospective cohort study conducted using data on 24,000 HIV patients.The vaccine also showed 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalisations with COVID-19 for these patients and it was 97% effective against the development of moderate or severe illness caused by the coronavirus in those with HIV.The study specified that HIV patients on ART with relatively high counts of T helper cells, which play an important role in detecting pathogens and adapting immune system response to them, received better protection from Sputnik V. Patients with T helper cell levels in blood above 350/µl experienced a 3.3-fold reduction of COVID-19 infections. Those with levels below 350/µl had their risk of suffering from COVID-19 reduced by 2.5 times, the study said. Counts below 200 are generally considered acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS).The World Health Organisation's data suggests that 23% HIV-positive patients hospitalised with COVID-19 died from the disease, making them one of the most vulnerable groups in this pandemic.Sputnik V was registered in August 2020 becoming the world's first COVID-19 vaccine with a proven efficacy of 97.6%. With the help of the RDIF, the vaccine was registered in 71 countries and exported globally. The two-shot jab also proved to be effective against all variants of the coronavirus, providing lasting protection against them. The Gamaleya Research Centre later released a one-shot variant of the vaccine, Sputnik Light, which can also serve as a booster jab for recipients of not only Sputnik V, but other vaccines as well, including foreign medications – such as the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

