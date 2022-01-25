Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: UK Defence Committee Discusses Ukraine Crisis
https://sputniknews.com/20220125/argentina-to-submit-studies-on-sputnik-v-to-who-to-promote-vaccine-approval-1092510229.html
Argentina to Submit Studies on Sputnik V to WHO to Promote Vaccine Approval
Argentina to Submit Studies on Sputnik V to WHO to Promote Vaccine Approval
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Argentine Health Ministry will submit studies on the effectiveness of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the World Health... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-25T15:29+0000
2022-01-25T15:27+0000
argentina
sputnik v
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081802832_0:465:1200:1140_1920x0_80_0_0_cc2dc492ae5237456cab134412d0c999.jpg
"We had a bilateral meeting with the head of the WHO, where we, like at other meetings, updated the situation. The WHO and Russia want to move forward on the issue of approval for emergency use and inclusion of Sputnik V and Cansino in the list of approved vaccines. This is a long process, which requires documentation and visits," she told radio La Red."We were told that with regards to the Cansino vaccine, they had already made a trip to the factories and the situation was being assessed, they had the intention to make a decision in the coming weeks. As for Sputnik V, they were waiting to receive in the latest documentation, to evaluate it and visit [factories]," the minister added.She also said that the WHO had asked Argentina to share all the information it had on the effectiveness of Sputnik V and Cansino, as well as on the use of the Sinopharm vaccine for children.Scientists in Argentina, one of the first countries to receive Sputnik V, are conducting a large number of studies on the effectiveness of the vaccine.On Thursday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Russia had sent all data on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the World Health Organization (WHO), a visit of its experts to Russia was expected in the first quarter, tentatively in February.
argentina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081802832_0:352:1200:1252_1920x0_80_0_0_a46cbb17b22a996b5aa0a23bc4d79055.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
argentina, sputnik v

Argentina to Submit Studies on Sputnik V to WHO to Promote Vaccine Approval

15:29 GMT 25.01.2022
© Sputnik / Government of Buenos Aires Russia Coronavirus Vaccine
 Russia Coronavirus Vaccine - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
© Sputnik / Government of Buenos Aires
Subscribe
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Argentine Health Ministry will submit studies on the effectiveness of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in order to promote the approval of the vaccine, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said.
"We had a bilateral meeting with the head of the WHO, where we, like at other meetings, updated the situation. The WHO and Russia want to move forward on the issue of approval for emergency use and inclusion of Sputnik V and Cansino in the list of approved vaccines. This is a long process, which requires documentation and visits," she told radio La Red.
"We were told that with regards to the Cansino vaccine, they had already made a trip to the factories and the situation was being assessed, they had the intention to make a decision in the coming weeks. As for Sputnik V, they were waiting to receive in the latest documentation, to evaluate it and visit [factories]," the minister added.
She also said that the WHO had asked Argentina to share all the information it had on the effectiveness of Sputnik V and Cansino, as well as on the use of the Sinopharm vaccine for children.
"The WHO technical team needs real-life information on efficacy, which will be important to make a decision. We will forward this information as soon as possible so that it becomes part of the decision," Vizzotti said.
Scientists in Argentina, one of the first countries to receive Sputnik V, are conducting a large number of studies on the effectiveness of the vaccine.
On Thursday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Russia had sent all data on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the World Health Organization (WHO), a visit of its experts to Russia was expected in the first quarter, tentatively in February.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese