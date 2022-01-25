https://sputniknews.com/20220125/argentina-to-submit-studies-on-sputnik-v-to-who-to-promote-vaccine-approval-1092510229.html

Argentina to Submit Studies on Sputnik V to WHO to Promote Vaccine Approval

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Argentine Health Ministry will submit studies on the effectiveness of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the World Health... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

"We had a bilateral meeting with the head of the WHO, where we, like at other meetings, updated the situation. The WHO and Russia want to move forward on the issue of approval for emergency use and inclusion of Sputnik V and Cansino in the list of approved vaccines. This is a long process, which requires documentation and visits," she told radio La Red."We were told that with regards to the Cansino vaccine, they had already made a trip to the factories and the situation was being assessed, they had the intention to make a decision in the coming weeks. As for Sputnik V, they were waiting to receive in the latest documentation, to evaluate it and visit [factories]," the minister added.She also said that the WHO had asked Argentina to share all the information it had on the effectiveness of Sputnik V and Cansino, as well as on the use of the Sinopharm vaccine for children.Scientists in Argentina, one of the first countries to receive Sputnik V, are conducting a large number of studies on the effectiveness of the vaccine.On Thursday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Russia had sent all data on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the World Health Organization (WHO), a visit of its experts to Russia was expected in the first quarter, tentatively in February.

