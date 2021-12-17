Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/sputnik-v-induces-robust-neutralising-antibody-response-to-omicron-variant-preliminary-study-shows-1091604643.html
Sputnik V & Sputnik Light Booster Provide Full Protection Against Omicron, Preliminary Study Shows
Sputnik V & Sputnik Light Booster Provide Full Protection Against Omicron, Preliminary Study Shows
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine provides a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalisation in the face of the Omicron strain, as per preliminary study by the Gamaleya Centre, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.
2021-12-17T12:02+0000
2021-12-17T12:59+0000
world
omicron covid strain
sputnik v
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology
kirill dmitriev
alexander gintsburg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841328_0:141:3141:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_5efa5e2271812813545254c55ab15e01.jpg
"The Gamaleya Centre’s recent preliminary laboratory study shows that Sputnik V demonstrates high virus-neutralizing activity (VNA) against the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant and is expected to provide a strong defence against severe disease and hospitalization," the RDIF said in a statement. "Sputnik V has demonstrated 3-7x less of a reduction in virus-neutralizing activity against Omicron as compared to data from other vaccine producers," the statement read.According to Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, vaccination with Sputnik V and revaccination six months later offer total protection against the Omicron strain.The Gamaleya head also said that such a full procedure in a study on a large number of people will give protection against omicron of more than 83%. Heterologous boosting by Sputnik Light could be a solution to the waning efficacy of mRNA vaccine, Kirill Dimitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.The world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, has already been authorised in 71 countries with a total population of more than 4 billion people. Sputnik Light has been registered in more than 20 countries as a separate vaccine as well as a booster shot that can be used after other vaccines (for example, in Argentina, UAE, Bahrain, Philippines, and San Marino).Both vaccines were created on the basis of a human adenoviral vector platform which has been widely used in immunology for the past three decades. The safety and efficacy of both Sputnik V and Sputnik Light were repeatedly demonstrated in over 30 studies conducted in more than 10 countries. For instance, in Argentina, the efficacy of Sputnik Light was proven between 78.6-83.7% among the elderly (the results of over 40,000 people aged 60-79 years analyzed).When the efficacy of Sputnik Light was studied at the Gamaleya Centre in Moscow, the data collected showed that just one shot of this vaccine had 70% efficacy against the Delta strain of the COVID-19 infection during the first three months after vaccination.
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/rdif-new-sputnik-v-version-adapted-to-omicron-variant-in-development-1091113995.html
Excellent news.
0
The israeloamericans are blocking use of this vaccine in many of their colonies still. This is a crime against humanity and those responsible should be prosecuted for this war crime.
0
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841328_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e5205ebb334b5a4cd7e89f6a5a5e537d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, sputnik v, russian direct investment fund (rdif), gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology, kirill dmitriev, alexander gintsburg

Sputnik V & Sputnik Light Booster Provide Full Protection Against Omicron, Preliminary Study Shows

12:02 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 12:59 GMT 17.12.2021)
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICA vial labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021
A vial labelled Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
MOSCOW, December 17 (Sputnik) – Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V provides a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalisation in the face of the Omicron strain, as per preliminary study by the Gamaleya Centre, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.
"The Gamaleya Centre’s recent preliminary laboratory study shows that Sputnik V demonstrates high virus-neutralizing activity (VNA) against the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant and is expected to provide a strong defence against severe disease and hospitalization," the RDIF said in a statement.

"Sputnik V has demonstrated 3-7x less of a reduction in virus-neutralizing activity against Omicron as compared to data from other vaccine producers," the statement read.
According to Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, vaccination with Sputnik V and revaccination six months later offer total protection against the Omicron strain.
"The main conclusion ... is that the vaccination procedure, which was about ... 6 months ago proposed in the Russian Federation by the Ministry of Health of our country, the meaning of which is that after vaccination with Sputnik V, revaccination is proposed in six months with Sputnik Light. So this vaccination scheme gives today, on the sample that was analyzed, complete protection against the omicron strain," Gintsburg told a press conference.

The Gamaleya head also said that such a full procedure in a study on a large number of people will give protection against omicron of more than 83%.
Heterologous boosting by Sputnik Light could be a solution to the waning efficacy of mRNA vaccine, Kirill Dimitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.
The world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, has already been authorised in 71 countries with a total population of more than 4 billion people. Sputnik Light has been registered in more than 20 countries as a separate vaccine as well as a booster shot that can be used after other vaccines (for example, in Argentina, UAE, Bahrain, Philippines, and San Marino).
Both vaccines were created on the basis of a human adenoviral vector platform which has been widely used in immunology for the past three decades.
In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a vial with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in a medical room rests on a table prior to a vaccination in Moscow. The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer. In a statement on Tuesday, the country's regulator, also known as SAHPRA, said the request for Sputnik V to be authorized could “not be approved at this time,” referring to past failed HIV vaccines that used a similar technology. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
RDIF: New Sputnik V Version Adapted to Omicron Variant in Development
29 November, 15:18 GMT
The safety and efficacy of both Sputnik V and Sputnik Light were repeatedly demonstrated in over 30 studies conducted in more than 10 countries. For instance, in Argentina, the efficacy of Sputnik Light was proven between 78.6-83.7% among the elderly (the results of over 40,000 people aged 60-79 years analyzed).
When the efficacy of Sputnik Light was studied at the Gamaleya Centre in Moscow, the data collected showed that just one shot of this vaccine had 70% efficacy against the Delta strain of the COVID-19 infection during the first three months after vaccination.
1210000
Discuss
Popular comments
Excellent news.
vtvot tak
17 December, 15:21 GMT
000000
The israeloamericans are blocking use of this vaccine in many of their colonies still. This is a crime against humanity and those responsible should be prosecuted for this war crime.
vtvot tak
17 December, 15:34 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:48 GMTFrench Minister: Paris Will Ask EU Commission to Start Litigation Against UK Over Fishing Licences
12:34 GMTIranian, Omani Warships, Aircraft Deployed for Joint Drills in Strait of Hormuz - Photos
12:27 GMTScientists Сome Up With New Effective Method to Detect Cancer Cells in Blood
12:07 GMTBoris Johnson 'Takes Personal Responsibility' for North Shropshire By-Election Fiasco
12:02 GMTSputnik V & Sputnik Light Booster Provide Full Protection Against Omicron, Preliminary Study Shows
11:58 GMTIndian Doctors Resume Protests as Government Fails to Fast-Track Medical Exam Counselling – Video
11:45 GMTPutin: Russia Ready to Share Its Developments With Other Countries Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
11:41 GMTEU Eyes Opening Case in WTO in Relation to Lithuania-China Trade Row, Trade Spokesperson Says
11:21 GMTFrench Ethical Committee Backs Vaccination for Children Aged 5-11 for 'Benefit of Child'
11:14 GMTHuntsman Spider Interrupts Health Minister's COVID Briefing in Australia - Video
11:12 GMTFrance Makes Veiled Attack on AUKUS, Saying Australia 'Gives Up Responsibility' of Own Security
11:12 GMTMaxwell's Defense Questions 'False Memory' Expert, Casting Doubt on Possibly 'Corrupted' Accusations
11:06 GMTChris Noth Viral Ad Axed by Peloton as Actor Faces Sexual Assault Allegations
10:56 GMT'Unmatched, Unprecedented': Fans Hail Roger Federer as Swiss Wins Record-Extending 40th ATP Award
10:47 GMTHalf a Year After The Establishment of a Government in Israel, Tweeps Vent Anger at Its Policies
10:44 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Publishes Detailed Proposal for New Russia-US-NATO Security Treaty
10:33 GMTAftermath of Building Fire in Osaka, Japan as Dozens Feared Dead
10:29 GMTBelarusian Border Committee Says Polish Soldier Seeking Political Asylum
10:16 GMTIndian Government Urged to Set up Alternative to SWIFT Payment System Over US Misuse
10:11 GMTSweden’s Top Commander Urges US to Beef Up Military ‘Footprint’ in Europe to Counter Russia