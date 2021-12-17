https://sputniknews.com/20211217/sputnik-v-induces-robust-neutralising-antibody-response-to-omicron-variant-preliminary-study-shows-1091604643.html

Sputnik V & Sputnik Light Booster Provide Full Protection Against Omicron, Preliminary Study Shows

Sputnik V & Sputnik Light Booster Provide Full Protection Against Omicron, Preliminary Study Shows

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine provides a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalisation in the face of the Omicron strain, as per preliminary study by the Gamaleya Centre, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.

2021-12-17T12:02+0000

2021-12-17T12:02+0000

2021-12-17T12:59+0000

world

omicron covid strain

sputnik v

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology

kirill dmitriev

alexander gintsburg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841328_0:141:3141:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_5efa5e2271812813545254c55ab15e01.jpg

"The Gamaleya Centre’s recent preliminary laboratory study shows that Sputnik V demonstrates high virus-neutralizing activity (VNA) against the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant and is expected to provide a strong defence against severe disease and hospitalization," the RDIF said in a statement. "Sputnik V has demonstrated 3-7x less of a reduction in virus-neutralizing activity against Omicron as compared to data from other vaccine producers," the statement read.According to Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, vaccination with Sputnik V and revaccination six months later offer total protection against the Omicron strain.The Gamaleya head also said that such a full procedure in a study on a large number of people will give protection against omicron of more than 83%. Heterologous boosting by Sputnik Light could be a solution to the waning efficacy of mRNA vaccine, Kirill Dimitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.The world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, has already been authorised in 71 countries with a total population of more than 4 billion people. Sputnik Light has been registered in more than 20 countries as a separate vaccine as well as a booster shot that can be used after other vaccines (for example, in Argentina, UAE, Bahrain, Philippines, and San Marino).Both vaccines were created on the basis of a human adenoviral vector platform which has been widely used in immunology for the past three decades. The safety and efficacy of both Sputnik V and Sputnik Light were repeatedly demonstrated in over 30 studies conducted in more than 10 countries. For instance, in Argentina, the efficacy of Sputnik Light was proven between 78.6-83.7% among the elderly (the results of over 40,000 people aged 60-79 years analyzed).When the efficacy of Sputnik Light was studied at the Gamaleya Centre in Moscow, the data collected showed that just one shot of this vaccine had 70% efficacy against the Delta strain of the COVID-19 infection during the first three months after vaccination.

https://sputniknews.com/20211129/rdif-new-sputnik-v-version-adapted-to-omicron-variant-in-development-1091113995.html

vot tak Excellent news. 0

vot tak The israeloamericans are blocking use of this vaccine in many of their colonies still. This is a crime against humanity and those responsible should be prosecuted for this war crime. 0

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, sputnik v, russian direct investment fund (rdif), gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology, kirill dmitriev, alexander gintsburg