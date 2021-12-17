Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Sputnik V & Sputnik Light Booster Provide Full Protection Against Omicron, Preliminary Study Shows
12:02 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 12:59 GMT 17.12.2021)
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICA vial labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021
MOSCOW, December 17 (Sputnik) – Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V provides a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalisation in the face of the Omicron strain, as per preliminary study by the Gamaleya Centre, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.
"The Gamaleya Centre’s recent preliminary laboratory study shows that Sputnik V demonstrates high virus-neutralizing activity (VNA) against the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant and is expected to provide a strong defence against severe disease and hospitalization," the RDIF said in a statement.
"Sputnik V has demonstrated 3-7x less of a reduction in virus-neutralizing activity against Omicron as compared to data from other vaccine producers," the statement read.
1/5 BREAKING: #SputnikV induces robust neutralizing antibody response to #Omicron, further strengthened by Sputnik Light booster, performing 3-7x better than other (including mRNA) vaccines. Light’s efficacy vs Omicron expected ~80% after 2-3 months.— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) December 17, 2021
👇https://t.co/hwwFk8iHUT pic.twitter.com/4Xcexxpg1u
According to Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, vaccination with Sputnik V and revaccination six months later offer total protection against the Omicron strain.
"The main conclusion ... is that the vaccination procedure, which was about ... 6 months ago proposed in the Russian Federation by the Ministry of Health of our country, the meaning of which is that after vaccination with Sputnik V, revaccination is proposed in six months with Sputnik Light. So this vaccination scheme gives today, on the sample that was analyzed, complete protection against the omicron strain," Gintsburg told a press conference.
The Gamaleya head also said that such a full procedure in a study on a large number of people will give protection against omicron of more than 83%.
Heterologous boosting by Sputnik Light could be a solution to the waning efficacy of mRNA vaccine, Kirill Dimitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.
5/5 Heterologous boosting by Sputnik Light is the solution to prevent waning immunity of mRNA vaccines (29% by #Pfizer after 6 month) & avoid need to revaccinate every 3 months in light of #Omicron & #Delta surge. Sputnik V showed 80% efficacy vs Delta on months 6-8. pic.twitter.com/1PAHz7USaL— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) December 17, 2021
The world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, has already been authorised in 71 countries with a total population of more than 4 billion people. Sputnik Light has been registered in more than 20 countries as a separate vaccine as well as a booster shot that can be used after other vaccines (for example, in Argentina, UAE, Bahrain, Philippines, and San Marino).
Both vaccines were created on the basis of a human adenoviral vector platform which has been widely used in immunology for the past three decades.
The safety and efficacy of both Sputnik V and Sputnik Light were repeatedly demonstrated in over 30 studies conducted in more than 10 countries. For instance, in Argentina, the efficacy of Sputnik Light was proven between 78.6-83.7% among the elderly (the results of over 40,000 people aged 60-79 years analyzed).
When the efficacy of Sputnik Light was studied at the Gamaleya Centre in Moscow, the data collected showed that just one shot of this vaccine had 70% efficacy against the Delta strain of the COVID-19 infection during the first three months after vaccination.