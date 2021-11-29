https://sputniknews.com/20211129/rdif-new-sputnik-v-version-adapted-to-omicron-variant-in-development-1091113995.html

RDIF: New Sputnik V Version Adapted to Omicron Variant in Development

RDIF: New Sputnik V Version Adapted to Omicron Variant in Development

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new version of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine adapted to the Omicron coronavirus variant is in development, the Russian Direct Investment... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-29T15:18+0000

2021-11-29T15:18+0000

2021-11-29T15:18+0000

omicron covid strain

sputnik v

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090082349_0:171:3073:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_976adcbafbced02da931db6446305f74.jpg

The RDIF mentioned that Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines "have proven to be highly effective against all variants of SARC-Cov-2 known to date."The vaccine maker is confident that Sputnik V and Sputnik Light will be able to neutralize Omicron "as they have highest efficacy against other mutations," the RDIF added.The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled the Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa, as one of concern. The new strain is reported to carry 32 mutations, which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. Cases of the new variant have already been confirmed in multiple countries, including Israel, Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sputnik v