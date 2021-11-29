Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/rdif-new-sputnik-v-version-adapted-to-omicron-variant-in-development-1091113995.html
RDIF: New Sputnik V Version Adapted to Omicron Variant in Development
RDIF: New Sputnik V Version Adapted to Omicron Variant in Development
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new version of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine adapted to the Omicron coronavirus variant is in development, the Russian Direct Investment... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T15:18+0000
2021-11-29T15:18+0000
omicron covid strain
sputnik v
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090082349_0:171:3073:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_976adcbafbced02da931db6446305f74.jpg
The RDIF mentioned that Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines "have proven to be highly effective against all variants of SARC-Cov-2 known to date."The vaccine maker is confident that Sputnik V and Sputnik Light will be able to neutralize Omicron "as they have highest efficacy against other mutations," the RDIF added.The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled the Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa, as one of concern. The new strain is reported to carry 32 mutations, which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. Cases of the new variant have already been confirmed in multiple countries, including Israel, Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090082349_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8cec2ab02e7fe6a61dca1406a2e49769.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sputnik v

RDIF: New Sputnik V Version Adapted to Omicron Variant in Development

15:18 GMT 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Pavel GolovkinIn this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a vial with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in a medical room rests on a table prior to a vaccination in Moscow. The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer. In a statement on Tuesday, the country's regulator, also known as SAHPRA, said the request for Sputnik V to be authorized could “not be approved at this time,” referring to past failed HIV vaccines that used a similar technology.
In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a vial with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in a medical room rests on a table prior to a vaccination in Moscow. The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer. In a statement on Tuesday, the country's regulator, also known as SAHPRA, said the request for Sputnik V to be authorized could “not be approved at this time,” referring to past failed HIV vaccines that used a similar technology. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new version of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine adapted to the Omicron coronavirus variant is in development, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.
The RDIF mentioned that Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines "have proven to be highly effective against all variants of SARC-Cov-2 known to date."
"Nonetheless the Gamaleya Institute, based on existing protocols of immediately developing vaccine versions for variants of concern, has already begun developing the new version of Sputnik vaccine adapted to Omicron," the RDIF said in a statement.
The vaccine maker is confident that Sputnik V and Sputnik Light will be able to neutralize Omicron "as they have highest efficacy against other mutations," the RDIF added.
"In an unlikely case such modification is needed, the new Sputnik Omicron version can be ready for mass-scale production in 45 days. Several hundred million Sputnik Omicron boosters can be provided to international markets already by Feb 20, 2022 with over 3 billion doses available in 2022," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled the Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa, as one of concern. The new strain is reported to carry 32 mutations, which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous.
Cases of the new variant have already been confirmed in multiple countries, including Israel, Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:35 GMTRihanna Stuns Netizens With Her Company’s Pyjamas With 'Derriere Cleavage'
15:23 GMT12 Indian Politicians Suspended From Parliamentary Session, Opposition Brands Move 'Undemocratic'
15:22 GMT'Trying to Keep Fart in Your Pants': Piers Corbyn's Anti-Mask Video Baffles Netizens
15:18 GMTRDIF: New Sputnik V Version Adapted to Omicron Variant in Development
14:44 GMTCOVID-19 Cases Among Fully Vaccinated on the Rise in India As Omicron Variant Fears Escalate
14:23 GMTJack Dorsey Expected to Step Down as Twitter CEO, Media Claims
14:19 GMTDOJ Prosecutors Say Bannon Trying 'to Have His Trial Through the Press' Rather Than in Court
14:03 GMTLabour Cabinet Reshuffle Derails Deputy Leader's Tory 'Sleaze Agenda'
13:55 GMTAcademics: There Are Ways to Solve Channel Crisis But France & EU Unwilling to Help Post-Brexit UK
13:54 GMTIran's Navy to Receive New Domestically Produced Anti-Air Missiles, Drones, Warships
13:33 GMTChina Opposes Visit of Baltic Lawmakers to Taiwan
13:33 GMTWatch Live: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial on Sex Trafficking Kicks Off in New York
13:14 GMTHindu Group Members Barge Into Christian Prayer Hall Alleging Religious 'Conversion' - Video
13:04 GMTPoll: Majority of Scottish People Back Doubling Anti-Poverty Payment in December's Budget
12:55 GMT'Washington Must Stop': Moscow Vows to Respond to Upcoming Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US
12:52 GMTRussia Could Ink $2Bln in Military Deals With India Amid Modi-Putin Talks, Media Claims
12:51 GMT6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan
12:46 GMTJeffrey Epstein's 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell to Go on Trial in New York City
12:25 GMTTwo Reported Dead After Roof Collapses Due to Hurricane in Istanbul - Photos, Videos
12:24 GMTWSJ: Taliban Had Sleeper Agents in Every Major City, Who Aided Swift Downfall of US-Backed Gov't