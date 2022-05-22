International
"We have enough forces and means to react to potential threats that are bound to emerge in this situation," Stanislav Zas of Belarus told Belarus 1 channel in a comment on NATO’s Nordic expansion.He added that a CSTO buildup was "not on the agenda at the moment."The military alliance of post-Soviet states — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Tajikistan — sees the addition of Finland and Sweden to NATO as a source of tension, Zas warned.
CSTO Chief Says Organisation Has Enough Power to Counter Threat From NATO Expansion

18:57 GMT 22.05.2022 (Updated: 19:00 GMT 22.05.2022)
