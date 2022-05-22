https://sputniknews.com/20220522/csto-chief-says-organisation-has-enough-power-to-counter-threat-from-nato-expansion-1095704707.html

CSTO Chief Says Organisation Has Enough Power to Counter Threat From NATO Expansion

MINSK (Sputnik) - The Collective Security Treaty Organization has enough capacities to respond to any potential threat coming from NATO as it continues to... 22.05.2022, Sputnik International

"We have enough forces and means to react to potential threats that are bound to emerge in this situation," Stanislav Zas of Belarus told Belarus 1 channel in a comment on NATO’s Nordic expansion.He added that a CSTO buildup was "not on the agenda at the moment."The military alliance of post-Soviet states — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Tajikistan — sees the addition of Finland and Sweden to NATO as a source of tension, Zas warned.

