CSTO Chief Says Organisation Has Enough Power to Counter Threat From NATO Expansion
18:57 GMT 22.05.2022 (Updated: 19:00 GMT 22.05.2022)
MINSK (Sputnik) - The Collective Security Treaty Organization has enough capacities to respond to any potential threat coming from NATO as it continues to expand eastward, the bloc’s secretary general said Sunday.
"We have enough forces and means to react to potential threats that are bound to emerge in this situation," Stanislav Zas of Belarus told Belarus 1 channel in a comment on NATO’s Nordic expansion.
He added that a CSTO buildup
was "not on the agenda at the moment."
The military alliance of post-Soviet states — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Tajikistan — sees the addition of Finland and Sweden to NATO as a source of tension, Zas warned.
"Of course, we see this expansion as a prerequisite for tension and further militarization in the region. It will not bolster security, including in NATO countries," he said.