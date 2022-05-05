https://sputniknews.com/20220505/pope-acknowledges-nato-expansion-as-cause-for-ukraine-crisis-solomon-islands-condemn-us-hypocrisy-1095275120.html

Pope Acknowledges NATO Expansion as Cause for Ukraine Crisis; Solomon Islands Condemn US Hypocrisy

Pope Acknowledges NATO Expansion as Cause for Ukraine Crisis; Solomon Islands Condemn US Hypocrisy

The Pope acknowledged that "NATO barking at Putin's door" seems to be the cause for the military crisis in Ukraine. 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Pope acknowledged that "NATO barking at Putin's door" seems to be the cause of the military crisis in Ukraine. Also, the Russian military has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian evacuees from the fascist holdout in the Azovstal steel plant.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss Russian sanctions. The economic fallout from sanctions is having a devastating effect on EU citizens as UK shop prices rise at the fastest rate in over a decade. Also, President Putin signs a new decree in preparation for retaliatory sanctions against "unfriendly" actors.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the SCOTUS. The furor over the draft opinion implying that abortion rights will soon be overturned continues as activists demand mitigating legislation.Chris Garaffa, web developer and technologist, joins us to discuss cyber spying. The FBI made nearly 2 million warrantless cyber searches citing "Russian cyber threats." Also, the FBI is investing heavily in predictive surveillance software for social media monitoring.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss The Middle East. Palestinian activists are decrying the activism over alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine as Israeli actions against Palestinian civilians is ignored. Also, We discuss renewed prospects for a peaceful resolution of differences between the Iranian and the Saudi governments.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss Censorship. Paypal has launched a brutal campaign of economic sanctions against independent media. Also, we discuss the US-funded astroturf independent media surrounding the Ukraine crisis.Alex Suarez, regional election observer last year for the Venezuelan elections, co-founder of North Florida's Hands Off Venezuela, and author of the upcoming book, "The Diplomat", outlining the Alex Saab case, joins us to discuss the Global South. Juan Guaido seems to have lost his luster as the US empire no longer refers to him as the President of Venezuela. Also, in an ominous sign for democracy, US coup specialist Victoria Nuland has touched down in Brazil and Nicaragua is changing the OAS building into a monument documenting imperialist crimes of the US empire.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss China. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to follow the Trump administration's lead in announcing a rabid aggressive anti-China policy for the Biden administration. Also, Solomon Islands leaders strike back at the hypocrisy of the US empire via its Australian vassal state.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

