https://sputniknews.com/20220415/china-ready-to-develop-cooperation-with-csto-top-lawmaker-says-1094793288.html

China Ready to Develop Cooperation With CSTO, Top Lawmaker Says

China Ready to Develop Cooperation With CSTO, Top Lawmaker Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China considers the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) the leading military security mechanism in the Commonwealth of... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-15T14:52+0000

2022-04-15T14:52+0000

2022-04-15T14:56+0000

china

csto

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092177181_0:76:3000:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_0a641a554cfe99153514049566b4e6c6.jpg

"We believe that the CSTO is the leading mechanism of military security in the CIS, plays a significant role in promoting and ensuring regional stability and security. We are ready to continue to develop cooperation with this organization," he said during an online meeting with the speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament Valentina Matvienko.The CSTO, established in 1992, unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Russia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the alliance.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, csto