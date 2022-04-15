International
https://sputniknews.com/20220415/china-ready-to-develop-cooperation-with-csto-top-lawmaker-says-1094793288.html
14:52 GMT 15.04.2022 (Updated: 14:56 GMT 15.04.2022)
© VYACHESLAV OSELEDKOServicemen take part in the "Rubezh-2021" joint military drills by the Collective Rapid Response Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) member states, a military alliance led by Moscow, at the Edelweiss training area in Balykchi, some 200 km from Bishkek, on September 9, 2021.
Servicemen take part in the Rubezh-2021 joint military drills by the Collective Rapid Response Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) member states, a military alliance led by Moscow, at the Edelweiss training area in Balykchi, some 200 km from Bishkek, on September 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2022
© VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO
