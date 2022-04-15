https://sputniknews.com/20220415/china-ready-to-develop-cooperation-with-csto-top-lawmaker-says-1094793288.html
China Ready to Develop Cooperation With CSTO, Top Lawmaker Says
China Ready to Develop Cooperation With CSTO, Top Lawmaker Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China considers the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) the leading military security mechanism in the Commonwealth of... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-15T14:52+0000
2022-04-15T14:52+0000
2022-04-15T14:56+0000
china
csto
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092177181_0:76:3000:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_0a641a554cfe99153514049566b4e6c6.jpg
"We believe that the CSTO is the leading mechanism of military security in the CIS, plays a significant role in promoting and ensuring regional stability and security. We are ready to continue to develop cooperation with this organization," he said during an online meeting with the speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament Valentina Matvienko.The CSTO, established in 1992, unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Russia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the alliance.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092177181_274:0:2727:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_39a8a735dc06a6b27bef591b785f9969.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, csto
China Ready to Develop Cooperation With CSTO, Top Lawmaker Says
14:52 GMT 15.04.2022 (Updated: 14:56 GMT 15.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China considers the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) the leading military security mechanism in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and is ready to develop cooperation with it, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People Congress of China Li Zhanshu said on Friday.
"We believe that the CSTO is the leading mechanism of military security in the CIS, plays a significant role in promoting and ensuring regional stability and security. We are ready to continue to develop cooperation with this organization," he said during an online meeting with the speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament Valentina Matvienko.
The CSTO, established in 1992, unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Russia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the alliance.