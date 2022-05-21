https://sputniknews.com/20220521/senator-rand-paul-avoids-russian-travel-ban-after-criticizing-ukrainian-aid-package-1095690976.html

Senator Rand Paul Avoids Russian Travel Ban After Criticizing Ukrainian Aid Package

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Senator Rand Paul is missing from Russia's list of 439 congress people banned permanently from entering for inciting anti-Russian... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry put out the "stop list" on Saturday. It features 963 American nationals, including a dozen senators and almost all representatives led by House speaker Nancy Pelosi.Sen. Rand Paul delayed the passing of an aid package to Ukraine worth a record $40 billion in the Senate this week. The legislation was overwhelmingly approved on Thursday.Only 11 senators opposed the bill that controversially included more than $20 billion in military funding — all Republicans — citing concerns with oversight of weapons transfers and failure to prioritize America's economy. Sen. Paul called to establish a special inspector general and oversight panel exclusively dedicated to monitoring how the funding is spent. However, such an amendment was never considered.

