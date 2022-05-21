https://sputniknews.com/20220521/senator-rand-paul-avoids-russian-travel-ban-after-criticizing-ukrainian-aid-package-1095690976.html
Senator Rand Paul Avoids Russian Travel Ban After Criticizing Ukrainian Aid Package
Senator Rand Paul Avoids Russian Travel Ban After Criticizing Ukrainian Aid Package
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Senator Rand Paul is missing from Russia's list of 439 congress people banned permanently from entering for inciting anti-Russian... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-21T16:30+0000
2022-05-21T16:30+0000
2022-05-21T17:04+0000
us
russia
rand paul
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107640/87/1076408776_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_8f927aabb410516d680f7cc1ad736041.jpg
The Russian Foreign Ministry put out the "stop list" on Saturday. It features 963 American nationals, including a dozen senators and almost all representatives led by House speaker Nancy Pelosi.Sen. Rand Paul delayed the passing of an aid package to Ukraine worth a record $40 billion in the Senate this week. The legislation was overwhelmingly approved on Thursday.Only 11 senators opposed the bill that controversially included more than $20 billion in military funding — all Republicans — citing concerns with oversight of weapons transfers and failure to prioritize America's economy. Sen. Paul called to establish a special inspector general and oversight panel exclusively dedicated to monitoring how the funding is spent. However, such an amendment was never considered.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107640/87/1076408776_91:0:1911:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_c26e4ab5080a0cd665fcaf3d038d4d93.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, russia, rand paul
Senator Rand Paul Avoids Russian Travel Ban After Criticizing Ukrainian Aid Package
16:30 GMT 21.05.2022 (Updated: 17:04 GMT 21.05.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Senator Rand Paul is missing from Russia's list of 439 congress people banned permanently from entering for inciting anti-Russian sentiment.
The Russian Foreign Ministry put out the "stop list
" on Saturday. It features 963 American nationals, including a dozen senators and almost all representatives led by House speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Sen. Rand Paul delayed the passing of an aid package to Ukraine
worth a record $40 billion in the Senate this week. The legislation was overwhelmingly approved
on Thursday.
Only 11 senators opposed the bill that controversially included more than $20 billion in military funding — all Republicans — citing concerns with oversight of weapons transfers and failure to prioritize America's economy. Sen. Paul called to establish a special inspector general and oversight panel exclusively dedicated to monitoring how the funding is spent. However, such an amendment was never considered.