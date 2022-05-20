https://sputniknews.com/20220520/us-senator-says-washington-will-have-to-loan-money-from-china-to-send-40bln-to-ukraine-1095657244.html

US Senator Says Washington Will Have to Loan Money From China to Send $40Bln to Ukraine

"I think it's important to know that we don't have any money to send, we have to borrow money from China to send it to Ukraine. And I think most people kind of get that, and many Republicans will say that when its a new social program, but if it's military aid to a country, they're like we can borrow that, that's a justified borrowing," Paul told American digital news portal Breitbart.Paul added that Washington "cannot save Ukraine by dooming the US economy."Other 10 Republican senators, who voted against the bill, share Paul's concerns since the US economy has already started facing the adverse effects of rising inflation and soaring oil and gas prices worldwide.Last week, Paul almost single-handedly delayed the attempts to fast-track the bill, citing concerns about spending billions of dollars on Ukraine amid spiking inflation and disrupted supply chains in the US. Paul also attempted to insert oversight mechanisms into the legislation to keep track of the funding and weaponry handed over to Ukraine within this package.The US Senate on Thursday passed a $40 billion worth Ukraine Supplemental Aid Package bill in a vote of 86-11, with the opposition coming from Republican senators including Paul and Josh Hawley, who raised concerns about the allocation's potential impact on the US economy and other domestic priorities. The House passed the legislation earlier in May in a vote of 368-57. The bill has yet to be signed by US President Joe Biden.

