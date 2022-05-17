https://sputniknews.com/20220517/ukraine-passes-israel-to-become-biggest-recipient-of-us-military-aid-in-matter-of-months-1095582050.html

Ukraine Passes Israel to Become Biggest Recipient of US Military Aid in Matter of Months

The United States has sent over $3.8 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since late February - over 30 percent more than it has over the eight-year war in the Donbass, and making Kiev the single largest recipient of US arms aid in 2022 so far.Between 2014 and 2021, as post-Euromaidan coup governments in Kiev sought to crush the fledgling Donbass independence movements by force, Washington provided the country with $2.7 billion in "lethal and non-lethal" military aid, including Humvees, sniper equipment, patrol boats, Javelin anti-tank missiles, and training.President Joe Biden stepped up arms aid, approving over $335 million in assistance between the time he stepped into office in early 2021 and the escalation of the crisis in the Donbass at the start of this year.After Russia and its Donbass allies kicked off their military operation in Ukraine in February, the US delivered thousands of Javelins, AT4 anti-armour systems, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Mi-17 helicopters scavenged from Afghanistan, radars, grenade launchers, a host of small arms, M777 and M198 howitzers and artillery, armoured personnel carriers, drones, jamming equipment, and other aid.The new $40 billion combined military and "humanitarian" aid package making the rounds in Congress includes $19.75 billion in new defence assistance, including $6 billion in weapons and training, $8.7 billion to replenish US stocks, $4.4 billion for United States European Command, and $600 million for the Defence Production Act.Late last week, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov warned that the supply of deadlier and deadlier weapons was dragging Washington deeper and deeper into the conflict, harbingering “the most unpredictable consequences for the two nuclear powers”.The Senate advanced the new $40 billion aid bill on Monday. Republican Senator Rand Paul held the bill up last week, requesting more oversight regarding where US tax dollars would be delivered. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stressed that Paul’s “obstruction” would “not prevent Ukraine aid from ultimately passing the Senate”, while Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Paul as an “isolationist voice” within his party.Last week, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of 57 Republican lawmakers who voted against the new Ukraine bill, which passed with a 368-57 margin.The congresswoman accused Washington of ignoring the baby formula shortage, the crisis on the US’ southern border with Mexico, as well as soaring inflation and gas prices. “Stop funding regime change and money laundering scams and US politician coverups of their crimes in countries like Ukraine”, she urged.Senior Democrat Jamie Raskin responded by accusing Taylor Greene of “repeating Putin’s propaganda and disinformation and appeasing imperialist assaults on sovereign nations”.

