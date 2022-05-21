https://sputniknews.com/20220521/moscow-bans-963-us-citizens-from-entering-russia-as-countermeasure-1095690861.html

Moscow Bans 963 US Citizens From Entering Russia as Countermeasure

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow has banned 963 US individuals, including US President Joe Biden, his relatives, and other officials and managers, from entering... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

"Russia is publishing the list of American citizens, who are permanently barred from entering the Russian Federation, as countermeasures to the constant imposition of sanctions against Russia by the US and in response to inquiries about individuals included in our national stop list," the ministry said in a statement.The list is published on the ministry's website."Washington's hostile actions, which boomerang on the US itself, will be furtehr met with an appropriate response," the ministry said, adding that "the Russian counter-sanctions have been forced and are aimed at pressuring the ruling American regime, which is trying to push the rest of the world into neo-colonial 'rules-based world order,' to change its behavior by recognizing the new geopolitical realities."The ministry reiterated that Russia does not seek confrontation and is open to dialogue in the spirit of mutual respect.

