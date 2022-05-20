https://sputniknews.com/20220520/sue-gray-dossier-on-partygate-reportedly-set-to-come-next-week-as-met-police-wrap-up-probe-1095651052.html

Sue Gray Dossier on ‘Partygate’ Reportedly Set to Come Next Week as Met Police Wrap Up Probe

Sue Gray Dossier on ‘Partygate’ Reportedly Set to Come Next Week as Met Police Wrap Up Probe

The Met Police announced on Thursday the conclusion of a probe into the so-called "partygate" scandal - gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall which... 20.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-20T06:53+0000

2022-05-20T06:53+0000

2022-05-20T06:53+0000

uk

boris johnson

partygate

metropolitan police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094974836_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0ce5263ca919313b58aedc5167a97531.jpg

The final report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into gatherings in Downing Street and around Whitehall, which breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions in 2020 and 2021, is set to be published within days, reported the i.Now that the Metropolitan Police investigation – Operation Hillman - has wrapped up, Downing Street will be expected to act in line with its earlier made commitment to publish Gray’s findings in the form she sends them as quickly as possible. Currently, Sue Gray is understood to be revising her work in light of the concluded Scotland Yard investigation. Accordingly, her findings may be submitted to the Prime Minister next week, stated the outlet.According to cited sources, officials at No 10 will first examine Gray’s dossier to ensure it does not breach data protection rules by identifying junior civil servants. Nevertheless, they believe it will be possible to publish the report in full on the same day the document is sent.To date, only a limited group of officials in the Cabinet Office have reportedly been familiarized with her findings besides the Metropolitan Police.The investigation into so-called “partygate” was initially led by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, however after he became implicated and accused of also participating in the potentially illegal gatherings, he was forced to step down from the case.Sue Gray had taken over, with her full-length report originally completed at the end of January. However, around that time Scotland Yard began its own investigation into alleged breaches of the law. Accordingly, the police force requested that Gray withhold anything that related to the gatherings they were probing.Sue Gray did published an interim report in early February, saying that the incidents probed were “difficult to justify”, and there had been “failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times”.As she sent Johnson the brief summary of her findings, she stopped short of naming any individuals or assigning blame for rule-busting.There is currently no clarity regarding the exact format of the final dossier expected from the senior civil servant. Gray might choose to include in the main body of the report documentary evidence such as emails, photographs and CCTV images. On the other hand, these documents might be attached in a separate appendix.Publication of the findings by Sue Gray will mark the formal end of the process dating back to December 2021, when the first allegations of wrongdoing had emerged, prompting Boris Johnson to promise to hold an inquiry.Both Johnson, his wife, Carrie, and the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak were issued a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) by Scotland Yard earlier in relation to a surprise party for the PM’s 56th birthday on 19 June 2020 with up to 30 people attending in the Cabinet Room. The gathering was ruled to have breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions.Becoming the first British PM discovered to have broken the law while in office, Boris Johnson paid the £50 ($66) fine, apologised for his mistakes, but insisted he had not knowingly breached the lockdown rules. However, neither Johnson nor his wife were issued a second fine, as some had expected.In total, the Met issued 126 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of COVID-19 regulations as a result of Operation Hillman. 28 people received between two and five fines. All referrals for “partygate” fines relate to events that took place on eight dates:Now, after conclusion of Operation Hillman, Boris Johnson faces an investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee into whether he intentionally misled Parliament over “partygate.” Under the terms of the ministerial code, this would qualify as a resigning offence under the terms of the ministerial code.The Committee has not yet met to decide who will chair the inquiry, after Labour’s Chris Bryant recused himself over accusation of bias, reported the i.Furthermore, as the inquiry is deemed unlikely to finish its work before Parliament’s summer recess in July, Boris Johnson might have to wait until September for the final verdict on “partygate” to be delivered.‘Industrial-Scale Law-Breaking’The UK Prime Minister has been in the crosshairs for months over the scandal, with Tory rebels and the opposition demanding that he quit.Conservative rebels had reportedly been waiting for Gray's final report before submitting their letters of no confidence in the PM to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench Conservative 1922 Committee. A minimum of 54 letters are needed for a vote to be called.However now, early indications are that the threat to the Prime Minister’s leadership has receded, writes the outlet. Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme:An ally of Boris Johnson was cited as saying the Prime Minister “agreed” with Sir Iain Duncan Smith’s view that the allegations had damaged him and his administration.Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer reiterated his call for Johnson to resign, blaming him for a culture of “industrial-scale law-breaking” in No 10.Conservative former chief whip Mark Harper, who had similarly called on Johnson to step down over “partygate,” joined Labour and the Liberal Democrats in calling for Gray’s report to be published as soon as possible.According to Downing Street, once the Gray dossier comes out, the Prime Minister will “talk in more detail” about the scandal.

https://sputniknews.com/20220424/boris-johnson-reportedly-eyeing-early-general-election-to-see-off-rivals-amid-partygate-fallout-1095004295.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220425/excoriating-sue-gray-partygate-report-could-be-enough-to-end-boris-johnson-1095027420.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220519/metropolitan-police-conclude-partygate-investigation-issuing-126-fines-1095628630.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220422/gigs-up-senior-tory-members-make-new-calls-for-bojo-to-resign-over-partygate-row-1094957877.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, boris johnson, partygate, metropolitan police