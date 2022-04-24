https://sputniknews.com/20220424/boris-johnson-reportedly-eyeing-early-general-election-to-see-off-rivals-amid-partygate-fallout-1095004295.html

Boris Johnson Reportedly Eyeing Early General Election to 'See Off Rivals' Amid Partygate Fallout

Boris Johnson Reportedly Eyeing Early General Election to 'See Off Rivals' Amid Partygate Fallout

Boris Johnson has been under fire for months, triggering speculations of a leadership challenge, first over his botched handling of an ethics row, and then... 24.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-24T05:29+0000

2022-04-24T05:29+0000

2022-04-24T05:29+0000

uk

boris johnson

general election

1922 committee

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094948316_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8aca8773d8e3c74d2c4ed1da21f9919c.jpg

Boris Johnson may consider opting for an early general election, not in 2024, but 2023, to stave off a potential leadership challenge, claim senior UK government sources cited by the Daily Mail.If the Prime Minister succeeds in surviving further fallout from the so-called “partygate” scandal and Tory poll damage doesn’t ruin the party’s prospects at the local election on 5 May, sources put the odds of Johnson leading the party into the next election at 50-50.Earlier this month, Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined by Metropolitan Police over a surprise birthday party for the Prime Minister in the Cabinet Room in June 2020 that was ruled to have breached COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. More penalties are anticipated to be issued next month.The Prime Minister is believed to have attended at least two more of the 12 events still being investigated by the Met Police.While originally No 10 had planned to “go long” into the 2024 election, allowing for post-pandemic economic recovery buoyed by a fresh tax cut from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Downing Street strategists are said to be setting these considerations aside. Now, the focus is reportedly on how to keep Boris Johnson in power.If an election is called early, it is believed that there simply won’t be sufficient time for a new leader to be readied before polling day.Election strategist David Canzini, a former Tory party campaign director who was appointed in February as the PM’s new deputy chief of staff, has reportedly been warning government advisers to be prepared “for a General Election at any time.”Canzini, once dubbed “one of the shrewdest political operators in the UK” by European Research Group (ERG) Deputy chair, David Jones, has purportedly been brought in to “change the narrative” of the operation at Downing Street.Partygate ‘Not Going Away’All of this comes as Conservative party whips think it is inevitable that the Prime Minister will face a vote of no confidence if the Tories’ plummeting poll numbers result in a loss of a marginal Red Wall seat at the by-election in Wakefield in June. The seat is being contested after MP Ahmad Khan had the whip withdrawn in June 2021 and was subsequently expelled from the party following his criminal conviction for child sexual assault in 2022.Furthermore, the “partygate” scandal might pose significant problems for the Conservatives at the May local elections, according to UK political scientist Sir John Curtice.Ever since the row over coronavirus lockdown-breaching gatherings at Downing Street and Whitehall erupted, the polling had got worse for Tories.To date, a total of 46 letters calling for a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson have been sent to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench Conservative 1922 Committee, sources are cited as saying.If that is the case, it is just eight short of the total number required for a Tory leadership contest to be triggered.As the “partygate” row gained fresh traction since the PM received a Fixed Penalty Notice, MPs backed a Commons inquiry to determine whether Johnson misled parliament regarding his involvement in lockdown parties held in Downing Street. The push for what is now the third probe into the gatherings was led by the Labour Party, with the MPs greenlighting the motion on 21 April.While the PM had apologized in the Commons for the gathering in June 2020, he had also insisted it had not occurred to him that the event in question was a breach of coronavirus rules.Attempts by No 10 to delay the vote on the inquiry had purportedly been given up after up to 40 Government Ministers, ministerial aides and senior Tories voiced readiness to defy Downing Street.On Saturday there were reports that up to seven Conservative party MPs had approached Labour about defection, with Dehenna Davison, a Red Wall MP, singled out specifically.Boris Johnson’s fate is now in the hands of the seven-strong Commons Privileges Committee, which will be looking into the evidence amassed by the Met probe.The Labour party is said to be searching for a “grandee, an elder statesman” to appoint as its chairman, such as former Foreign Secretary Dame Margaret Beckett, after Chris Bryant recused himself last week after publicly accusing Johnson of being a “proven liar.”Some MPs have reportedly been suggesting that the whole committee be temporarily replaced by new candidates to ensure a fair process.As for Boris Johnson, who has returned from a two-day trip to India, he has been adamant that he will still be PM in six months' time. Johnson said he had been working on a post-Brexit trade deal with India, with officials told to "get it done by Diwali in October".When Johnson was asked on Friday at a news conference in New Delhi whether he was "absolutely sure" that he would still be PM by then, he said: "Yes."

https://sputniknews.com/20220422/gigs-up-senior-tory-members-make-new-calls-for-bojo-to-resign-over-partygate-row-1094957877.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220422/scholars-bojos-india-charm-offensive--beating-the-drum-for-ukraine-wont-make-partygate-go-away-1094973073.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220422/boris-johnsons-ally-compares-him-to-jesus-in-trying-to-defend-pm-over-partygate-row-1094974683.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, boris johnson, general election, 1922 committee