‘Gig’s Up’: Senior Tory Members Make New Calls for BoJo to Resign Over Partygate Row

On Thursday, UK MPs backed a Labour-led motion calling for a parliamentary probe into whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled lawmakers about...

Senior UK Conservative Party figures have issued new calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step down as he faces a Commons Privileges Committee inquiry into whether his earlier statements to MPs on Partygate row amounted to contempt of parliament.Former Brexit Minister Steve Baker said that he was appalled by BoJo’s personal attitude towards a Metropolitan Police fine he previously received for breaching COVID rules during a 2020 Whitehall party, adding that the PM “now should be long gone”.He was echoed by ex-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who wrote in an email to constituents that he found the fine issued to Johnson “shocking and disappointing”. Referring to Johnson, Hunt added that the public “will also now see the privileges committee investigate whether parliament was lied to”.He referred to the situation earlier this week, when government whips tried to block Labour-led efforts to trigger a parliamentary probe into the Partygate row, but to no avail.William Wragg, chair of the Commons’ constitutional affairs committee, has, meanwhile said that he had written a letter of no confidence in the prime minister, stressing that he cannot reconcile himself “to the prime minister's continued leadership” of the UK and the Conservative Party”.Wragg also mentioned “a toxic atmosphere”, in which he said the MPs “have been working”.The view was shared by Bob Neill, chairman of the justice committee in the Commons, who stopped short of calling for Johnson to go but said he was “profoundly disappointed in what happened at No 10”.The Tory MP Anthony Mangnall said that he can “forgive the prime minister for making those [Downing Street parties-related] mistakes” but that he “doesn’t forgive him for misleading the house [of commons]”.The remarks followed lawmakers approving on Thursday a Commons Privileges Committee investigation into whether Johnson initially lied to the parliament about breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules.Reacting to the Thursday vote, Johnson said that he understands “people’s feelings” about the Partygate row. He, however, defied calls to resign, saying that he “doesn’t think that is the right thing to do” and that he is “determined” to continue with the government’s agenda.On Tuesday, the PM offered the House of Commons his "wholehearted apology" after being fined by the Metropolitan Police for taking part in a 2020 Downing Street party during the coronavirus lockdown. Johnson admitted that the Britons "had a right to expect better of their prime minister”, adding that “it did not occur” to him “then, or subsequently, that a gathering in the Cabinet room just before a vital meeting on COVID strategy could amount to a breach of the rules”.That came after unnamed sources were quoted by The Daily Mirror and The Guardian as saying that BoJo is bracing himself for three more police fines over breaching COVID lockdown rules at parties in Downing Street over the past two years.These social gatherings purportedly include a May 2020 summer party, a November 2020 gathering in Johnson's flat with his wife on the day of special advisor Dominic Cummings' departure, and a leaving do for Lee Cain, a senior aide, in Number 10 a day later, according to the sources. One of the sources suggested that the fines could prove "fatal" for the prime minister's career.

