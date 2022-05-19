https://sputniknews.com/20220519/juventus-make-signing-of-chelsea-star-jorginho-a-priority-this-summer-as-serie-a-club-plans-revival-1095630815.html
Juventus Make Signing of Chelsea Star Jorginho a Priority This Summer as Serie A Club Plans Revival
After winning a record ninth successive Serie A title in 2020, Juventus struggled to mount a challenge for the trophy in the following two seasons. While 2020-21 was marked by Andrea Pirlo's tactical blunders, it was Cristiano Ronaldo's departure at the start of their present campaign that cost the club dearly.
Juventus - a side in the middle of a crisis, having gone trophy-less for the first time since 2010-11 - are planning to lure Chelsea
midfielder Jorginho to Turin to revive their fortunes next season, Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport
reported.
Despite the return of Massimiliano Allegri as manager, who guided them to five Serie A trophies from 2015 to 2019, Juventus
are set to finish fourth in the competition for the second time in a row.
The Bianconeri's struggles have escalated significantly since the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo
left for United last summer, and bringing Italian star Jorginho to the Allianz Stadium is now the club's priority, the media outlet claimed.
Besides powering Italy's national team to Euro 2020 glory in England last year, Jorginho's claim to fame has been his record at Stamford Bridge.
The 30-year-old footballer is already a legend at the club, having already lifted the Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup with them.
As per the publication, Juve's sporting director Federico Cherubini has already held talks with the English giants for Jorginho's signature and the Italians are quite confident about a positive outcome in the next couple of weeks.
But the deal may still not materialise, as Chelsea's assets are currently frozen after their current owner, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, was sanctioned due to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
The sides can only move forward over Jorginho if Chelsea can find a new owner.
Reports from Britain say the Blues were set to be acquired by US businessman Todd Boehly in a deal estimated to be around $5.30 billion.